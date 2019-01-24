‘I’m Tan’: Naomi Osaka Responds To Whitewashing Ad As Tennis And Race Collide, Again

A company that sponsors Naomi Osaka admitted that it whitewashed the half-Japanese, half-Haitian tennis star in a new ad that has since been discontinued. But the damage was apparently done after the cartoon portrayal of the 21-year-old became the latest incident where the issue of race threatened to overshadow top talent in tennis who happens to be Black.

Japanese food company Nissin apologizes after whitewashing Haitian-Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka in @OrigCupNoodles commercialhttps://t.co/x7XIKtvamt @businessinsider pic.twitter.com/RVrUqZlb2n — Harry Allen (@harryallen) January 24, 2019

News of the ad by Japanese noodle company Nissin came just as Osaka reached the women’s final for the Australian Open, the sport’s first Grand Slam event of the year. Osaka said Nissin apologized to her, but the tennis star during a post-match press conference appeared incredulous that it even happened.

“I’m tan, it’s pretty obvious,” Osaka said in part on Thursday from Australia.

However, Nissin failed to come across as contrite in a statement to Japan Times.

“We never had the intention to do what is known as ‘whitewashing,’ but with this becoming an issue, we will pay more attention to respect for diversity in our PR activities,” Daisuke Okabayashi, a spokesman for Nissin Foods, said.

In case there was any confusion, Osaka, who is listed as a Japanese national, has remained very proud of her Haitian heritage.

This incident wouldn’t be as newsworthy if the issue of race hadn’t been looming over professional tennis for decades.

An Australian paper came under fire in September for publishing a racist image of Serena Williams after the tennis icon lost the U.S. Open championship match to Osaka. The image featured an image of Osaka that was whitewashed, as well.

A cartoon depicting Serena Williams' #USOpen final loss has sparked backlash from J.K. Rowling and others in defense of the athlete. pic.twitter.com/fBRxiu1RfL — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 10, 2018

In April, Tony Nimmons, who was once the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) only Black chair umpire, filed a discrimination lawsuit alleging that the USTA was racially biased in job promotions and retaliated against him for a previous complaint.

Venus and Serena Williams encountered racism in their rise to the top of the sport—and their battles continue. Just last year, tennis commentator Doug Adler compared Venus Williams’ movement on the court to a gorilla.

Serena Williams recalled the unfair criticism the sisters faced in the early years of professional tennis. The former world number one player was told to stay in her place. “I definitely was scrutinized because I was confident. I was Black and I was confident. And I am Black. I am confident. But I would say that I feel like I could be number one, ” she told People. “Why shouldn’t I say that? If I don’t think I’m gonna be the best, why do I play? … I believed that I was gonna be number one.”