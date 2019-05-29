Huh? Lamar Odom Says Khloé Kardashian Isn’t White

From basketball to reality TV, Lamar Odom is known for a lot of things. The NBA champion had severe ups and downs in his life even before he hit rock bottom in when he nearly died from a drug overdose in 2016. Now, more than three years later, Odom is telling his life story in his new memoir, “Darkness To Light.”

Odom was at SiriusXM promoting his new book Thursday. When talking about the stereotype that Black athletes date white women, the former Los Angeles Lakers star said his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian isn’t white.

While on “The Clay Cane Show” on SiriusXM Urban View, Cane read a piece from Odom’s book where the former star athlete went into detail about some of his past romantic relationships.

“I don’t think I’ve ever connected with another Black woman as deeply as I did with Taraji,” Odom wrote. “As a professional athlete, you’re stereotyped for dating white women. I had this beautiful successful loving sister and it gave me a sense of pride to be by her side. It’s just that I met Taraji at the wrong time in my life.”

Cane asked, “That part — ‘stereotyped for dating white women.’ Do you feel like you’ve been stereotyped as that?”

Odom responded, “Hell, yeah. I don’t really look at Armenians as white. I don’t think they white at all. The real ones, I don’t think they would consider themselves white, but I think America’s perception…”

Cane added, “Because they are European.”

Odom continued, “Yeah, they’re white them, to them. So, it was never a problem with me or even a second thought of marrying Khloé because of her race, creed, or color. But with my relationship with Taraji was a special time for me to be involved with an African-American woman, just to get their side of view and that point of view. At the time of my life, I was 29 so she came into my life for a rhyme or reason.”

Cane asked, “When you used that word ‘connected,’ at that point in your life, did you find it hard to connect with other Black women?”

Odom answered, “No, I think I was extra attracted to it because it was like connecting with someone who kind of saw things on the same level… Even though we come from different places, we all speaking the same language.”

Listen to the clip below:

As Cane pointed out, Armenia is considered a European country. It is a unique place because it sits between the two continents of Europe and Asia. “Geographically, Armenia is in a confusing location,” World Atlas explained. “The South Caucasus region, in which Armenia lies, is between the two continents of Europe and Asia. The region is what most geographers would consider the unofficial border between the two continents.”

The country is part of the Council of Europe, the World Trade Organization and the European Broadcasting Union. Without a doubt, the country is European. Another famous Armenian (partially) celebrity is Cher — a white woman.

Plus, Khloé’s mother, Kris Jenner, is not Armenian. She is reportedly Scottish and Dutch. Her father, Rob Kardashian, was born in Los Angeles, California and his parents were originally from Armenia.

Lastly, Armenian is not a race, it’s a nationality.

Khloé Kardashian is undoubtedly a white woman and has never said she wasn’t white. If she wasn’t, we can guarantee her walk — and the entire family — in media would be a lot different. Oh, and she probably wouldn’t have famously posted this meme in 2014:

Retweet and let @khloekardashian know this is NOT ok. There is NOTHING funny about the KKK pic.twitter.com/zRWqMVl8CH — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) November 12, 2014

