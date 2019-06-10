Meghan McCain Just Had Another Hissy Fit And Whoopi Goldberg Reminded Her Who’s Boss

Meghan McCain is clearly working Whoopi Goldberg‘s last nerve. On “The View” Monday morning, the Oscar, Tony, Golden Globe and Emmy winner had to shut the entitled 34-year-old all the way down when she wanted to babble about abortion laws as time was running out during a segment.

See Also: Ilhan Omar Reacts To Meghan McCain’s White Tears

McCain is die-hard against abortion, regardless of whether the life of the mother is at risk or even in the case of rape or incest. Goldberg is obviously for women not having the government make decisions about their bodies.

“The interesting thing is one of the things I hope all these states adopt no matter what situation is, is they have some help for these women and children who may be going through this who don’t have any place to go,” Goldberg said while trying to close the segment. She continued, “If you’re slashing all these — you know, all these places like Planned Parenthood (where) you could go and you could say this is what’s happening, and someone would understand. This is a conversation that’s going to be happening quite a while. We’ll keep you posted.”

McCain spat, “So I don’t get to talk? Just wondering if I can say something.”

“Well, here’s the deal,” Goldberg began. McCain attempted to cut her off but the comedy icon wasn’t having it. “Hold on! Now you put it out there like that. I let y’all talk and I said nothing. We have to go to break, if there’s more to say, if you want to say more then we’ll come back,” Goldberg said.

“Fine,” McCain blurted out angrily. They never revisited the conversation.

Watch the lovely exchange below:

The heat on “The View” is reportedly getting worse every day. As NewsOne reported last week, according to a close source via The Daily Mail, “Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break.”

The source continued, “They have survived Rosie O’Donnell, Star Jones and even Barbara Walters. So for Meghan to be causing problems for them, it says a lot about her and really isn’t a reflection on them at all… Even on her worst days, Whoopi tries her best to be respectful to the staff. Even if something upsets her or she snaps for some reason, she’ll come back and apologize and explain herself later.”

In addition, Abby Huntsman, who is currently on maternity leave, was supposedly hired by ABC to make Meghan “more comfortable.” Joy Behar, 76, who wasn’t on air today due to eye surgery, allegedly said, “If you want to know what white privilege looks like, this is a great example of it.”

That ain’t nothing but facts.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance