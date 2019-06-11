Cops Carry Out ‘Death Sentence’ In Shooting Of Young Black Man In Texas, Neighbors Say

The young Black man who police in Texas shot to death over the weekend was never given a chance to live, according to a new report citing witness accounts of the shooting. Residents in the Fort Worth neighborhood where JaQuavion Slaton was killed in a hail of as many as 10 shots had plenty of questions during a community meeting that demanded justice for the 20-year-old, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl — Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019

To add insult to literal injury, the Fort Worth Police Department was not making body cam footage available immediately, and it was unclear if any even existed. Officers claimed Slaton had a gun but had not yet provided any proof of that, either.

Local media was already running with that narrative despite the absence of evidence backing up those claims.

20-yr-old Jaquavion Slaton was wanted for agg assault w/ deadly weapon out of Tyler area. @fortworthpd was trying to serve arrest warrant but say Slaton refused to cooperate. He was ultimately shot & killed. Activists hope police will release video of shooting. @FOX4 @GoodDayFox4 pic.twitter.com/WolT3XUdOt — Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnFox4) June 11, 2019

Police said Slaton was a suspect in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a breaking news report after the shooting on Sunday afternoon. When cops saw him, along with two other men, a chase ensued and Slaton ended up hiding in a truck after the other two men were taken into custody. That’s when the cops got trigger-happy, according to one eye-witness.

The shooting took place in the back yard of Tamequa Muhammad, who told those in attendance Monday night at the meeting that the cops were reckless in their pursuit. She said the cops came out guns blazing without regard for her nearby grandchildren or other innocent bystanders. Her husband “said he does not feel police took his family or the community’s safety into consideration because they offered no warning,” according to the Star-Telegram. The couple also said police didn’t try to de-escalate the situation when they located Slaton in the truck, either.

“Even if the young man did something, still it didn’t warrant a death sentence,” Tamequa Muhammad said during the meeting.

Pastor Kyev Tatum stands by the mother of Slaton’s child as she speaks on JaQuavion’s death #FOX4 #KDFW pic.twitter.com/Fsv6n0nlFR — Macy Jenkins (@MacyJJenkins) June 10, 2019

The description of the shooting was fairly in line with other recent and older police shootings shrouded in suspicion over whether cops were being completely forthcoming. It was also another example of a police force betraying any trust the community may have had with it. That point was hammered home by a community organizer who attended Monday night’s meeting.

“Trust doesn’t come when you come and give ice cream cones to the kids. It doesn’t come when you do cute little videos on the internet,” said Pamela Young, who criticized the city’s citizen review board that was put in place instead of a community oversight plan that would not be monitored by police. “It comes when you have transparency; when you have accountability. And that’s the difference between what we’re proposing and what the city is proposing.”

SEE ALSO:

People Are Blaming Kevin Durant’s Injury On The Curse Of The Knicks

The Judge Presiding Over Amber Guyger’s Trial Is A Black Woman