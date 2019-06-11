When They See You! The Hateful Linda Fairstein Has Another Terminated Contract

Ava DuVernay‘s “When They See Us” has been universally acclaimed and the title is fitting. The so-called Central Park Five weren’t just five children who had their lives ruined by a racist criminal justice system, they are Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise. However, the miniseries also allowed viewers to see another person — Linda Fairstein. The former Manhattan district attorney prosecutor’s reputation is officially in shambles and now she been dropped by yet another agency.

See Also: A Timeline Of Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

Fairstein was already dropped by her publishing company Dutton. In addition, she has been forced to resign from positions at Vassar College and the non-profit Safe Horizon. Now, her high-powered Hollywood literary agency ICM Partners has also severed ties, according to Deadline. A literary agency is what helps authors land book deals and ICM is one of the most powerful.

The news came nearly 24 hours after the 72-year-old defended herself in a vile opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal. Fairstein attacked DuVernay but went even harder on the Black children she helped to throw behind bars. She wrote about them as “rioters” and a “gang of 30” that night in Central Park in April of 1989. She still calls the five men “suspects” who may have not committed the actual rape but, according to her racist delusion, were “acting in concert.”

Fairstein did not agree with the charges being dropped even after Matias Reyes confessed. “Nothing Mr. Reyes said exonerated these five of those attacks. And there was certainly more than enough evidence to support those convictions of first-degree assault, robbery, riot and other charges,” Fairstein babbled.

She ended her piece with more false claims.

“Ms. DuVernay does not define me, and her film does not speak the truth,” Fairstein wrote.

Actually, her own behavior defines her and it sounds like she is still trying to control the narrative but it’s not working.

In 2002, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise were exonerated by the New York State Supreme Court.

Watch the powerful trailer for “When They See Us” below, which is available on Netflix. Be sure to watch it.

SEE ALSO:

‘It’s Above Me Now’: Hotel Clerk’s Video With Racist Guest Goes Viral

‘Who Said I Can’t Say Ni**a?’: Blackface Video Of High School Student Sparks Outrage

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes