Police Sued For Millions After Video Shows Hysterical Cop Threatening To Shoot Black Family

The Arizona family shown in a viral video having their lives threatened by police over a doll that was allegedly stolen from a store plans to sue the department for what they said was a number of civil rights violations, the Phoenix New Times reported. Dravon Ames was with his pregnant fiancée and their two small children when they were approached by numerous aggressive police officers in an apartment complex parking lot in Phoenix.

The video shows Ames and his family complying with police, with one officer yelling expletives hysterically while threatening to shoot them all.

“You’re gonna fucking get shot!” the cop yells at one point.

“I’m gonna put a fucking cap in your fucking head,” he said in another instance.

"My hands are up! My hands are up!" 22yo Dravon Ames says as a Phoenix police officer yells to "get your fucking hands up." The same officer later says "You're gonna fucking get shot!" Ames says the officers stopped him after his child walked out of a Dollar Store with a doll. pic.twitter.com/Nlkd7IXsyc — Meg O'Connor (@megoconnor13) June 12, 2019

“Ames told New Times he had just pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex to drop off his kids with a babysitter when Phoenix police officers surrounded the car and told them to get out,” the local news outlet wrote. “Ames alleges that Phoenix police approached him because, unbeknownst to him, his daughter had walked out of the nearby Family Dollar holding a doll from the store. Someone at the store told an officer on security detail that his daughter had stolen from the store, he said.”

When police got Ames out of his car, an officer appeared to slam his head against a squad car while violently kicking his legs open to frisk and handcuff him.

“If I tell you to do something you fucking do it!” the cop roared at Ames, who compliantly responded by saying, “Yes, sir.”

Another angle of the incident filmed by a different resident of the apartment complex where Ames and his pregnant fiancee were dropping off their kids with a babysitter show a Phoenix police officer trying to yank the child from the mother's arms. pic.twitter.com/pTb07lZAXD — Meg O'Connor (@megoconnor13) June 12, 2019

Another police officer approached the vehicle and pointed his gun at everybody inside, including Ames’ fiancee and two young children.

All because a doll was allegedly stolen from a Family Dollar store.

In the end, police left without arresting or charging anybody for anything.

The ugly episode was recorded by at least two bystanders, with friends of one of the people filming being compelled to go get Ames’ children to keep them from watching police treat him and his fiancee like animals.

Police were apparently concealing the name of the officer who kept screaming menacing curses at the family and threatening to shoot them.

The family was suing for $10 million in damages for “battery, unlawful imprisonment, false arrest, infliction of emotional distress, and violation of civil rights under the fifth and 14th amendments of the United States Constitution,” according to the notice that Ames intends to file a lawsuit. He and his family were being represented by Former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne.

