Meet The Mom-And-Daughter Duo Building A Strong Financial Future

Like mother like daughter. In this inspiring clip presented by Prudential and Urban One, we meet a beautiful duo with big business ideas. Valinda Burks candidly discusses the importance of building a legacy of financial wellness for her daughter. A single mom, with limited resources, she found a way to provide for her family and set the blueprint for her daughter to follow. From selling insurance at school to creating a handbook for their own company, this clip shows the power of families working for a stronger financial future.

