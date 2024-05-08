Subscribe
Black Students Fare Better In Schools With More Black Teachers, Parents Say In New Study

Published on May 8, 2024

A recent study released by the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) suggests that Black parents want to see more Black leaders in education. 

70% of African American parents and caregivers believe the involvement of African American leaders and organizations will make school improvement efforts more effective, according to the study.

The report, which is titled “Hear Us, Believe Us: Centering African American Parent Voices in K-12 Education,” provides insights into the challenges as well as the goals Black parents have when sifting through the intersectionality of education, race, college readiness and parental engagement. 

In the study, which was authored by Dr. Meredith Anderson, director of K-12 Research for the Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute, 1,200 Black parents were surveyed in Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Houston, Memphis and New Orleans. The study included focus groups as well as a national survey of 500 low-to-moderate-income Black parents. 

“Across several indicators in the study, Black parents reported better experiences when their child attended schools with more Black teachers, Dr. Anderson told UNCF. “While research abounds on the positive effects of Black teachers on students, this report emphasizes the parent voice in this important scholarship. This report substantiates what we have known for decades: Black teachers matter.”

The report also suggested that Black parents greatly value higher education and are deeply engaged and invested in their children’s education. 84% of Black parents believe it is important for their child to attend and graduate college and over 80% check their child’s homework and speak to their child’s teacher regularly. 93% of Black parents also say they want more opportunities to be involved in their child’s education and input into education laws, according to the report.

School safety was another top concern for Black parents, if not the most important.  

80% of Black parents and caregivers rank safety as the most important factor for school selection.

Other key findings from the report suggest: 

  • For Black parents and caregivers whose children attended schools where many or most teachers were Black, the probability that their child received exclusionary discipline is almost three times lower than when their child attended schools with fewer Black teachers.
  • Black parents also felt more respected at school when their children attended schools with more Black teachers.

Black parents play a crucial role in the educational success of their children and studies show they are highly engaged and active in their children’s educational experiences. Far too often Black parents are demonized and perceived as disengaged through stereotypical rhetoric. 

“Black parents are concerned about opportunity gaps and want better resources for their children, said Dr. Anderson. “They want to see more Black education leaders and organizations in education and they want more opportunities to be involved and have their voices heard.”

