Standing By Massa! Ben Carson And Tim Scott Are All Teeth As Trump Lies On Obama

Migrant children are dying at the border yet the deplorable Trump is blaming Obama who has not been in office for over two years. And who are the people by his side as he is disrespecting a man who he can never be? The incompetent secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate Tim Scott.

A reporter asked Trump, “Are you personally concerned about the conditions at these border facilities?”

He replied, “I’m very concerned. And they’re much better than they were under President Obama.”

Lies but what is more vile is the grin on Carson and Scott’s face.

Watch below:

Reporter: Are you personally concerned about the conditions at these border facilities? "I'm very concerned. And they're much better than they were under President Obama," Trump replied without evidence, adding that he wants Dems to agree on humanitarian aid at the border pic.twitter.com/1CXaMZObGk — POLITICO (@politico) June 25, 2019

As of May 2019, seven migrant children have died in custody according to NBC News.

The New York Times reported, “Children as young as 7 and 8, many of them wearing clothes caked with snot and tears, are caring for infants they’ve just met, the lawyers said. Toddlers without diapers are relieving themselves in their pants. Teenage mothers are wearing clothes stained with breast milk. Most of the young detainees have not been able to shower or wash their clothes since they arrived at the facility, those who visited said. They have no access to toothbrushes, toothpaste or soap.”

Carson and Scott are wildly religious but clearly praise Trump more than Jesus. In case you forgot, Carson is the same man who wants to kick out 55,000 American children from public housing. Earlier this month, ABC News asked about how he is enforcing a law to kick families out of public housing if one person lives in their home illegally, “Because it’s the law. We’re a nation of laws and if the lawmakers don’t like it, they need to change it.”

However, Carson selectively uses the excuse of the law.

According to Politico, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has determined Carson broke the law by buying a $31,000 dining room set for his office and $8,000 dishwasher in the office kitchen. “Agencies are required to notify Congress of expenditures over $5,000 to furnish an executive’s office,” Politico wrote last month.

And Scott can’t even acknowledge blatant racism. He refused to call racist Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King a racist and as for Trump, back in March, he said in an interview with Politico, “I am not unaware of the president’s past,’ he tells me. A long pause. ‘Do you think he’s a racist?’ I ask. Scott shakes his head. ‘I don’t. I don’t,’ he replies. ‘Is he racially insensitive? Yes. But is he a racist? No.’”

Just disgusting.

