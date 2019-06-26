Terry Crews Says He Is Off The Hollywood Plantation: ‘I’m A Slave Who Ran Away’

Terry Crews is a survivor. His career was nearly destroyed when he came forward about sexual assault but now he is back on top with his new gig on “America’s Got Talent.” Now, on a recent interview on SiriusXM Urban View, the ageless 50-year-old said he is off the Hollywood planation.

While talking on “The Clay Cane Show,” Crews was reminded he called Hollywood a planation while he was in the middle of being banned from the industry. Can asked Crews if he feels he is now off the planation, “I do simply because I’m free,” he answered. “I ran away, I’m a slave who ran away. There a lot of people still caught up in it because of what they can do. You got to understand, I was being followed, phone was tapped… you talking a lot of money, a billion dollar industry. The whole point was to find dirt on me that they could use against me.”

Watch his full comments below where he also talks growing tired of the term toxic masculinity.

Big thanks to Terry Crews (@terrycrews) for being on the #claycaneshow on @SXMUrbanView. Check out the clip below where he talks being off the Hollywood plantation and the term ‘toxic masculinity.’ Listen to the full show on demand! #claynation pic.twitter.com/6gDvPqRnxq — Clay Cane (@claycane) June 26, 2019

Back in March of 2018, the former NFL player said after he filed a lawsuit against Hollywood power agent Adam Venit, who sexually assaulted him, his phone stopped ringing. Crews said, “People don’t understand that Hollywood is a very violent place. The best way to put it is that it’s like a plantation. You use extreme violence. You see a lot of people who never work again. For even speaking up the whole thing is that they cut your head off so that the next person doesn’t speak.”

He continued, “They don’t want to see me comment, but I’m not going anywhere. They lead this thing through shame. [They] shame you so you feel like you gotta hide in the house. …[But] once you get rid of shame, you get to step off the slave plantation. And I get to be free. This is a good thing.”

In February 2016, Crews said Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped his groin twice. In November of 2017, Crews filed a police report, but the district attorney rejected a felony filing in March and sent the case to the city attorney, who said the case was barred by the statute of limitations. However, Venit was fired.

In June of 2017, Crews testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights. In a passionate speech, the actor opened up about “the cult of toxic masculinity” based on his own experience and the damage that he said has been done to his career.

“Hollywood definitely has been a problem area, simply because so many people view this as a dream. And what happens is, someone has power over these dreams and what happens also is that you get tricked into thinking that this type of behavior is expected, that it’s part of the job, that this harassment, abuse, even rape is part of your job description,” he testified.

He added: “What happened to me has happened to many, many other men in Hollywood, and since I came forward with my story I have had thousands and thousands of men come to me and say ‘Me too, this is my story. But I did not have the confidence, or I did not feel safe enough, to come out. Because what happens is you get blacklisted, your career is in danger — after that, no one wants to work with you.”

Watch below:

WATCH – @terrycrews full opening statement: "I am honored to use my platform and story to help create additional civil rights protections for survivors across the nation under the Sexual Assault #SurvivorsBillofRights." Full video here: https://t.co/RGjyB1WSAm pic.twitter.com/ezi14zs3mY — CSPAN (@cspan) June 26, 2018

Oh, and he also said he apologized to DL Hughley for that epic smackdown they had on Twitter, listen below:

