Who Is Ayoola Ajayi? Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Missing Utah Student MacKenzie Lueck

Police in Utah arrested a person on Friday in connection to a local college student who went missing nearly two weeks ago, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune. Ayoola Ajayi was taken into custody as a person of interest before he was placed under arrest under suspicion that he killed MacKenzie Lueck, who was first reported missing June 17.
Photos online showed that the suspect is a Black man. Lueck, 23, is a white woman.
“Ajayi, 31, was being booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a body and obstruction of justice after a SWAT team took him into custody Friday morning at a West Temple apartment complex,” the local news outlet reported.
Police said during a briefing on Friday that was the last time the suspect would be referred to by name.
According to the Daily Mail, Ajayi is a “former Army IT specialist who owns a home five miles from a park” where Lueck went missing from.
Lueck had returned from California to Salt Lake City on June 17 when she requested a car from her Lyft ridesharing app to take her “to Hatch Park in North Salt Lake, nearly 9 miles from her home near Trolley Square, where she met a person at about 3 a.m. and left,” Salt Lake Cty Tribune reported.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
