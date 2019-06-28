Who Is Ayoola Ajayi? Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Missing Utah Student MacKenzie Lueck

Police in Utah arrested a person on Friday in connection to a local college student who went missing nearly two weeks ago, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune. Ayoola Ajayi was taken into custody as a person of interest before he was placed under arrest under suspicion that he killed MacKenzie Lueck, who was first reported missing June 17.

SLCPD took one person into custody this morning regarding the MacKenzie Lueck case. We will be providing an update at 11:30 a.m at the Public Safety Building. #MacKenzieLueck — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) June 28, 2019

Photos online showed that the suspect is a Black man. Lueck, 23, is a white woman.

BREAKING: Missing Utah college student MacKenzie Lueck is dead; suspect Ayoola Ajayi charged with aggravated murder. Charred human tissue consistent with missing student found in suspect's backyard. (AP Photo) pic.twitter.com/5qvnRzAxTh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2019

“Ajayi, 31, was being booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a body and obstruction of justice after a SWAT team took him into custody Friday morning at a West Temple apartment complex,” the local news outlet reported.

Police said during a briefing on Friday that was the last time the suspect would be referred to by name.

According to the Daily Mail, Ajayi is a “former Army IT specialist who owns a home five miles from a park” where Lueck went missing from.

Lueck had returned from California to Salt Lake City on June 17 when she requested a car from her Lyft ridesharing app to take her “to Hatch Park in North Salt Lake, nearly 9 miles from her home near Trolley Square, where she met a person at about 3 a.m. and left,” Salt Lake Cty Tribune reported.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Howard University Student And Aspiring Dentist Killed By Car Being Chased By Police

Rickey Smiley Tapped To Take Over Morning Show When Tom Joyner Retires