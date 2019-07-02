‘Today I’m Going To Be A Black Man’: Convicted Attempted Murderer Wears Blackface To Sentencing

Just when we thought we saw it all, a man thought it was a good idea to not only make unnecessary racially charged statements, but he also decided to dress the part.

In a now viral video, Mark Char appeared at his Monday sentencing donning blackface. Reports claimed he used a black permanent marker to color his skin. Char, who is from Oahu, Hawaii was convicted back in March of attempted murder after stabbing two drivers and a passenger during a bought of road rage. At least one of the victims was stabbed five times.

Char’s sentencing was made even more bizarre by his racially insensitive remarks about Black men.

“Now this kangaroo court is giving me a life sentence for me trying to protect and defend myself against the attack from three guys, in essence treating me like a black man,” Char said. “I prepared myself to play my part in your kangaroo court — treating me like a black man, so today I’m going to be a black man.”

Huh?

Judge Todd Eddins did not find his performance funny saying in an unknowingly ironic way, “If you look in the mirror, Mr. Char, you’re not gonna see a black person,” Eddins said. “You’re gonna see a menace. You’re gonna see a menace to society.”

Char was sentenced to life in prison.

Watch the video below.

