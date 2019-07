Father Of 13-Year-Old Who Was Attacked By A Crazed White Man Slams The Pittsburgh Police

Thomas D’Andrea, 46, attacked 13-year-old child at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania playground and is just getting a slam on the wrist. As of now, he’s only had two charges against him and the firefighter has been placed on administrative leave from Pittsburgh Public Safety. The child’s father is now speaking out and demanding the Pittsburgh police take more action.

The child’s father Dave McGovern told Pittsburgh’s Action News, “I’m still wondering why there haven’t been more than two charges filed… He kneed him in the ribs and punched him in the face. That’s where the bloody mouth came from.”

McGovern’s attorney Blaine Jones, who is representing the family, also said, “This behavior is unacceptable. [The kid] didn’t deserve this, the [45]-year-old man is not the king of Greenfield, he can’t determine who comes and goes from Greenfield.”

Thomas D’Andrea is facing misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief but he has not served one day in jail.

In case you missed it, according to WPXI, D’Andrea jumped on top of the 13-year-old because he claimed he was vandalizing property. D’Andrea decided to take the law into his own hands and brutalized a child who has severe asthma. The child denied he was vandalizing property. You can hear his sister begging for the adult to let go of her brother.

See the horrific video below:

Greenfield, Pa -Pittsburgh

Thomas Dandrea brutalizing a child..on a playground. Look at how bold these racist bigots are in Trump’s America. It’s disgusting and dangerous for people of color.

pic.twitter.com/bKlQNs1e2O — TheAverageBlackMan™ (@TheAvgBlackMan) June 30, 2019

His mother Shalaya Hasbrouck, who goes by Shalayla McGovern on Facebook, posted the video with the following caption, “My children we’re sitting in the playground in Greenfield where we live, minding their own business when this person ran over to them telling them to leave calling them racial slurs. He lied to the police and said they were vandalizing the playground. He then ran up and began to attack my son. He hit my son FIRST. Punching him and calling him racial slurs.”

She continued, “He also threatened to hit my daughter who was recording and stole my son’s phone which he then slammed into the ground. His father and i did not get there until after the police arrived. Which was nearly 30 minutes later. This p.o.s. need to be in jail. I cannot believe the Pittsburgh police refused to arrest him. Why was this sicko in the park anyway he is a grown adult? He NEEDS TO BE ARRESTED!!!!”

D’Andrea also is on the Greenfield Community Association, and he has been asked to step down.

His wife told WPXI that he was the “real victim” but did not explain how he was victimized by a child — it’s not clear who an adult caused a child to bleed but attacking him is the “victim.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety released a statement on their social media, which read in part, “Thomas D’Andrea is charged with simple assault and criminal mischief. Police are continuing to investigate. D’Andrea is a City of Pittsburgh firefighter. He has been placed on administrative leave. The office of municipal investigations is investigating.

Pittsburgh Public Safety's statement on the playground altercation that took place on the 300 block of Saline Street on Tuesday, June 25.

@PghPolice and @CityPGH are investigating. pic.twitter.com/Ow0aG2jJ8N — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 2, 2019

We hope the child gets justice.

