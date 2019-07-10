Rosie O’Donnell Lays Into Whoopi Goldberg: I Couldn’t Believe She Said This Wasn’t A Racist Country

Way back in 2015, comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell returned to “The View” for her second run. She had perviously been on the show from 2006 to 2007, but this was her first-time on the chat fest with Whoopi Goldberg. They both clashed but one of their most famous interactions was when the two — including Laverne Cox, Rosie Perez and Nicole Wallace, got into a heated discussion about race. The Oscar, Tony, Golden Globe and Emmy said American was not a racist country. O’Donnell and Cox were mortified.

Today on SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Clay Cane Show,” O’Donnell opened up about the exchange, “I always looked up to Whoopi Goldberg. She was somebody I admired and had tremendous respect for all of the activism that she has done in her life. I was very surprised at what went down when she and I were on the show together.

She continued, “Whoopi saying there was no racism in America, to me… I was like, ‘How do I argue this with her on live television?’ First of all, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that came that came out of her mouth. So I was kind of shocked on a daily basis and it seemed as though whatever I said, she wanted to say the opposite. It didn’t matter what it was.

Cane added, “You said this is is a racist country and she said, ‘It’s not.'”

O’Donnell continued, “Yes, she said it’s not… a Black woman in America, older than me. How’s that possible? I don’t know. I didn’t understand it really. And I also didn’t want to fight with a legend, one of the few Black women who ascend to a level that very few Black women ever get, you know, like the Oprah whoopee, you know, you kidding me. You want to go battle with that? I don’t want to battle with my allies…. I don’t want to get paid to argue with my idols.” That was her last season on the show.

Rosie has been in hardcore activism mode. She is currently a party of Lightsforliberty.org, which is a nationwide vigil to end Trump’s horrific detention camps for migrant children. Vigils will be held all over the country on Friday, July 12. Click here for more info.

