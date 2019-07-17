Father Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriend Offering To Pay Her Rent On One Condition

R. Kelly is currently in jail without bond after her was arrested last week on federal sex crimes charges. His alleged girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, are still standing by the singer, despite reports they will be evicted from Trump Tower. Now the father of Clary is reportedly offering to pay her rent somewhere else if she leaves the singer.

TMZ reports, Angelo Clary will pay his daughter rent for her own place in Chicago as long as she will be in contact with her family again. He will even pay Joycelyn Savage‘s rent as well. He said, “I’m not here to make war with my daughter. I am still that same funny father that you always had. I can’t pay for the Trump and I wouldn’t set myself up to do that but what I will do is set them up in a nice place as long as they open up communication.”

Earlier this week, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage posted a video from Trump Tower in Chicago.

In the video, which is mostly Clary talking, they say it is “fake news” that they are in danger and they thank all of his fans. Watch below:

Police charged the singer in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, after which he was arrested at least twice more on related charges.

Kelly was arrested Feb. 23 after surrendering to Chicago police following his indictment on the same day for 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. After spending the weekend in jail because he arguably had trouble paying the $100,000 for bail, a woman friend of his posted his bond.

Kelly was taken into custody again for failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support but was released a few days later after someone else paid his bond. In addition, by May, a grand jury indicted Kelly with 11 more charges pertaining.

On the evening of July 11, he was walking his dog and “was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents and NYPD Public Safety Task Force,” officials told News 4. This is his first time facing federal charges. CBS reports, “He is facing two separate federal indictments, one in northern Illinois and one in New York. The New York Eastern District was expected to file racketeering charges on Friday.” The Illinois charges are sex trafficking, child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and obstruction of justice.

One major legal problem that Kelly faces is that Illinois has no statute of limitations on sex crimes against minors. In 2017, Illinois enacted legislation that ended a requirement for child sex abuse victims to file a report within 20 years of turning 18 years old.

