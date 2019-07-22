Rapper G-Eazy Says It Was White Privilege That He Was Released From Sweden Prison While A$AP Rocky Is Still Being Held

A$AP Rocky is still behind at a Swedish prison and there are reports prosecutors will be harsher on him after the unwanted media attention. There was another rapper who was locked up in a Swedish, who had much serious offenses, and now he saying it is a classic case of white privilege the kind way he was treated.

Back in May of 2018, the Oakland, California rapper was arrested on charges of assault, possession of drugs, and use of narcotics. But he was released within 48 hours.

G-Eazy wrote on Twitter, “This is the sad truth…The difference between me and Rocky’s treatment in Sweden brings to mind two concepts that disgustingly go hand in hand: white privilege and systemic racism. Let’s call it what it is. He should not be behind bars right now. My heart goes out to @asvpxrocky.”

Rocky maintains he was acting in self-defense during the June 30 altercation. According to a comprehensive timeline provide by Pitchfork, Rocky had been on a European tour when the fight broke out with local media blaming the rapper. The very next day TMZ published the video of the fight, which purportedly showed Rocky and his entourage fighting against one other person. It also showed several men accused of Rocky and his crew of breaking a pair of headphones. The men followed them after making the accusation and a brawl ensued after a woman accused Rocky of sexual harassment.

Another video appeared to show Rocky trying to make peace before the fight started.

That led to Rocky posting videos to his Instagram account claiming he was “INNOCENT.”

Rocky reportedly surrendered to local authorities on July 2. They were ultimately ordered to be kept in detention during a mandatory two-week investigation. As a result, Rocky has missed multiple tour dates. Rev. Al Sharpton and the Congressional Black Caucus called for his released even though he said during a 2016 interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show, “So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the fuck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist.”

He continued, “I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there! I live in fucking Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bitches’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.”

If Rakim Mayers is indicted, it’s not clear what the penalty will be.

