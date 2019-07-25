Mo’Nique Sobs About Whoopi Goldberg’s Salary At ‘The View’

Mo’Nique is still in her feeling about her exchange with Whoopi Goldberg when she was on “The View” back in 2018. The comedian is calling out the Oscar, Tony, Golden Globe and Emmy winner again.

See Also: Terry Crews Says Hollywood Is ‘Like A Plantation’ And ‘If This Is The End Of My Career, Just End It’

While talking to Comedy Hype, Mo’Nique said, “When I get Whoopi Goldbergo n the flip saying f*** them little ones coming behind you. You better give a damn about you. That crushed me that day in her dressing room. Because Whoopi Goldberg told me the salary she makes from ‘The View.’ And that hurt my feelings. You’ve been there for 10 years and you accept them paying you that? And you’re telling me, ‘Don’t worry about the little one coming up? Damn if I ain’t gotta be worried about you too. Because you accept that salary, it makes it hard for me. And how hard do you think it’s gonna make for the one who ain’t here yet, because you accept that salary?”

She continued, “What if Moms Mabley didn’t worry about you? What if those ones didn’t make it better for us? So, I tried not to take it personal, but it’s personal. Because these are the women I look to. So I don’t want the little girl who’s not here yet… or a little girl down the street at the juicebar… I don’t want her to walk away and say, ‘That ain’t who I thought she was.’” Goldberg allegedly makes $5 million a year on “The View.”

Watch below:

In an interview with Vulture, back in January, Mo’Nique also said about Whoopi, “When you have a woman saying, ‘I could have schooled you,’ someone would say, ‘What was the schooling going to be?’ When I look at this woman you say is our icon and our legend — she is.”

She continued, “But, how many things has Whoopi Goldberg executive produced? Whoopi Goldberg has always been the help, and I say that humbly. So what is it that you’re going to school me on? I’ve been doing it for almost 30 years.”

Goldberg has produced 30 projects, including her own Broadway shows.

Mo’Nique also dug into Goldberg’s past, “This is a woman who says ‘I could have schooled you,’ and this is a woman who accepted Ted Danson in blackface, and our community praises this woman. So often times, we do it to ourselves. But, I just can’t. Understand, I love my sister. However, when you know you’re being fed the wrong food, you must say, ‘I can’t chew this, y’all.’”

See Mo’Nique’s appearance on “The View” below:

SEE ALSO:

WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere

Can Racial Profiling Be Stopped? A Federal Jury Sides With The Louisiana State Police