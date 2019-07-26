Monica Blasts R. Kelly: ‘Whatever You Put Out In The Atmosphere Is Coming Back’

R. Kelly is currently facing 195 years and he is getting no sympathy from Grammy winner Monica. The singer, who recently scored at No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs airplay chart for the song “Commitment,” sounded off in a recent interview.

See Also: 5 Things We Want To See From Cory Booker In The First Democratic Presidential Debate

While on “The Clay Cane Show” on SiriusXM Urban View, Monica said about Kelly, “Anything you do you have to be held accountable, doesn’t matter if it’s now or later. It doesn’t take away the fact that he shaped and molded a lot of who we listen to now, but he has to pay the price for all that he’s done. There’s no way around it, it’s just the way – this atmosphere – whatever you put out in the atmosphere is coming back in 20 minutes or 20 years.”

She also reflected on being a young girl in the industry, “I was a 13-year-old girl that full-grown men were always after. Thank God for my ability to be so outspoken because I didn’t play the radio, but not every young girl is equipped with that. Not every young girl is able to understand that a person’s celebrity should not allow them to tell you what to do, when to do it, how to do it, where to go. Whatever comes of it, that is what was written for him.” Watch a clip of the interview below:

If you missed my interview with Monica, check out a clip below where she talks R. Kelly being held accountable. Listen to the full show on demand! pic.twitter.com/QMPSsAXtV6 — Clay Cane (@claycane) July 25, 2019

Police charged the singer in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, after which he was arrested at least twice more on related charges.

Kelly was arrested Feb. 23 after surrendering to Chicago police following his indictment on the same day for 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. After spending the weekend in jail because he arguably had trouble paying the $100,000 for bail, a woman friend of his posted his bond.

Kelly was taken into custody again for failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support but was released a few days later after someone else paid his bond. In addition, by May, a grand jury indicted Kelly with 11 more charges pertaining.

On the evening of July 11, he was walking his dog and “was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents and NYPD Public Safety Task Force,” officials told News 4. This is his first time facing federal charges. CBS reports, “He is facing two separate federal indictments, one in northern Illinois and one in New York. The New York Eastern District was expected to file racketeering charges on Friday.” The Illinois charges are sex trafficking, child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and obstruction of justice.

SEE ALSO:

R. Kelly’s New Lawyer Who Used To Prosecute Sex Crimes Insists Disgraced Singer ‘Is Not Guilty’

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes