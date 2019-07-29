Charlamagne Is Praying For Mo’Nique After She Said He Has ‘Caused Destruction In Our Community’

Mo’Nique went hard on Whoopi Goldberg last week in an interview with Comedy Hype. However, you may have missed she also laid into Charlamagne. Now the radio host is responding.

When Mo’Nique was asked about Charlamagne being outspoken about mental health, she said,“I’ve seen and heard the destruction that that brother has done in our community. I’ve heard the poison that he’s pulled out over that air in our community. Now, everyone is allowed to change. Everyone can wake up and say, ‘You know what, I now see it differently.’ But I think that the only way that we make change in our community is to first acknowledge that we were part of the damage. … I think that that brother played a big part in the destruction of our community.”

Sidney Hicks, her husband, said, the radio host has a “lack of empathy” and that there’s “a level of consideration for people that I haven’t seen him give.” He also said that he doesn’t believe the 41-year-old should be talking on CNN.

Charlamagne responded on air and said, “I’m praying for Mo’Nique. I want Mo’Nique to find the healing she needs. She’s been talking about the same people for the last 15 years. I’m new to the conversation. But the Oprahs, the Tyler Perrys, the Lee Daniels — everybody else is always the problem and even if those people did her wrong, she got to let that go because it’s not good for her mental health.” He added, “I don’t hear a woman who is at piece.”

In that same interview, she said about Goldberg, “When I get Whoopi Goldberg n the flip saying f*** them little ones coming behind you. You better give a damn about you. That crushed me that day in her dressing room. Because Whoopi Goldberg told me the salary she makes from ‘The View.’ And that hurt my feelings. You’ve been there for 10 years and you accept them paying you that? And you’re telling me, ‘Don’t worry about the little one coming up? Damn if I ain’t gotta be worried about you too. Because you accept that salary, it makes it hard for me. And how hard do you think it’s gonna make for the one who ain’t here yet, because you accept that salary?”

Goldberg allegedly makes $5 million a year on “The View.”

