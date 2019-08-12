Thinking Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail ‘Suicide’ Is Shadier Than Sandra Bland’s Death Is Peak White Privilege

Anyone paying attention to American politics breathed a collective gasp of disbelief Saturday morning when they woke up to learn that accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was — as was being widely reported — “dead by suicide.” But the reasons for that gasp varied widely.

“How could this happen?” everybody demanded to know in an inquiry fueled by curiosity that has been split along partisan and socio-economic lines. “He was on suicide watch, wasn’t he?” was the resounding chorus across social media and cable news networks alike.

The single answer to both of those questions — that overworked maximum security corrections officers guarding the high-profile inmate were simply fatigued and reportedly didn’t check on Epstein for “several hours” — hasn’t satisfied those who are asking. Dozens of conspiracy theories were immediately inspired from Epstein’s death, with major members of the media lending serious credence to them and even (especially?) the president retweeting an accusation that implied Bill and Hillary Clinton were involved.

I find it funny how the same people who were calling many of us crazy for not believing that Sandra Bland took her own life, suddenly have no problem thinking that Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide was staged and that he was murdered. I wonder why … pic.twitter.com/xr7WByCZOP — Norris Johnson (@norrisj23) August 10, 2019

The episode was a total 180 from when Waller County Jail officials declared that Sandra Bland hanged herself more than four years ago. In that instance, it sure seemed like the same people hurriedly screaming conspiracy theories about Epstein were even quicker to accept the police-controlled narrative behind the death of a Black woman motorist dubiously jailed over a moving violation that, if anything, should have required a simple citation and not incarceration.

Notice how same people that are so sure Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself were so sure Sandra Bland did? She was the 28-year-old African-American woman who was found hanged in a jail cell in Waller County, Texas. See how that works? #EpsteinSuicide #Epstein pic.twitter.com/NqHjJWsbjL — Bradford Mulcahy (@idremhd) August 10, 2019

Considering the clear differences between each case, for anybody to think that Epstein’s death was shadier than Bland’s is, at best, a prime example of pure, unadulterated and peak white privilege and, at worst, the undervaluing of Black life.

Sandra Bland Good Citizen! Murdered in Prison! Yet America Morns The Death of Jeffrey Epstein A Rapists! pic.twitter.com/IGsq1t4IqM — Diane E Reid (@Diane_Reid123) August 11, 2019

Epstein, facing the prospects of spending the rest of his disgraced 66-year-old life in prison for unimaginable sex crimes with young girls, had absolutely nothing to lose by killing himself. The 28-year-old Bland, on the other hand, had plenty to lose, including the job at Prairie View A&M University, for which she was driving from Chicago to Texas in the first place.

knew there’d be some galaxy brain takes but “jeffrey epstein committed suicide like sandra bland committed suicide” is breathtakingly bad pic.twitter.com/0Be5DnlHh4 — Andrea Long Chu (@theorygurl) August 11, 2019

But still, society would rather entertain unfounded conspiracy theories that leave them aghast at the same criminal justice system that they failed to even think about when Bland’s death was announced four years ago. If it wasn’t for social justice groups like Black Lives Matter dedicatedly bringing national attention to a suspicious jail death that followed a controversial, if not racist, traffic stop, Bland’s plight may not have even been covered by the mainstream press, which has seemed more partial to the Epstein story than hers.

Where was all this energy when Sandra Bland committed suicide in jail pic.twitter.com/zBiHsSa6sf — Harriet Thugman (@KymmyCocoa) August 12, 2019

The truth is, both deaths should be treated with great urgency, if not for very different reasons.

But the fact of the matter is that America is numb to Black death. People would apparently rather believe that a young African American woman with her whole professional life ahead of her willingly decided to kill herself in jail before accepting the mere possibility of an accused pedophile who rubbed shoulders with every modern president except Barack Obama and could possibly snitch on them took his own life after being taken off suicide watch.

Is it possible that nefarious forces at play killed Epstein instead of him taking his own life? Of course it is! But then it should be equally as plausible to think the same for what many people have called the murder of Sandra Bland. It’s just too bad that many people, including some in mainstream media, fail to make that clear distinction.

SEE ALSO:

Anthony Scaramucci Follows Omarosa’s Script For Scorned Ex-Trump Loyalists

Wendy Williams On Reports Her Talk Show Will Be Canceled: ‘I Like The Rumor’