Anthony Scaramucci Follows Omarosa’s Script For Scorned Ex-Trump Loyalists

Another Trump worshipper has seen the hateful light and realizes their president is horrific for the country. This is after voting for him, defending him and working in his White House (even if it was for only 10 days).

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director, told CNN’s John Berman, “The guy’s actually dissembling a little bit, and he’s sounding more and more nonsensical. And, you know, we’re sort anesthetized to it… The guy’s actually dissembling a little bit, and he’s sounding more and more nonsensical. And, you know, we’re sort anesthetized to it.”

He added, “He goes after individuals as the President of the United States on his Twitter account, OK, which incites hate, which incites death threats… The racially charged comments, the divisive tweeting, the nonsense coming from the President is not helping the country.”

He is also calling for a change in the Republican ticket, “Well, I’m calling for it to be considered, yes. I think you have to consider a change at the top of the ticket when someone is acting like this.”

This must be what happens when the checks start drying up — just like Omarosa Manigault Newman. After 15 years of working for Donald Trump, defending his racism and telling America to “bow down,” the scorned former White House staffer has now claimed she wasn’t paid fairly. She has reportedly filed to join the lawsuit of Alva Johnson, a Black former aide for the 2016 Trump election campaign who has also accused the president of sexual harassment and underpaying women during her time working for him.