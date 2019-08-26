Howard University Launches New Diversity Coaching Program

Howard University is on a mission to address diversity and inclusion issues that plague corporate America. According to Black News, the Washington, D.C.-based historically Black university has launched a new diversity and leadership training program.

The new educational initiative—dubbed the Executive Certification in Diversity Coaching (ECDC) program—is a collaborative effort between the Howard University School of Business and the CoachDiversity Institute. Through the four-month program executives from different sectors will learn how to cultivate inclusive workplaces by implementing innovative and culturally competent strategies.

The leadership team at Howard wants to use this initiative as a way to provide solutions to current workforce issues. “The Howard University School of Business is excited about our strategic partnership with CoachDiversity and the launch of the Executive Certification in Diversity Coaching program. As a global leader in business education, HUSB is not only interested in the development of world-class leaders and executives, but also in the development of skilled coaches who are equipped to support the success of diverse talent, and also lead the evolution of diversity and inclusion in the modern workplace,” said Kim R. Wells, Executive Director of Executive Education, Howard University. Programs like ECDC are needed. Spaces like tech and fashion are still lagging behind when it comes to hiring individuals from underrepresented groups.

The Howard University School of Business has gone through a lot of growth over the past few years. In 2018, the school received a $250,000 donation from Howard alumnus Wendell E. Mackey, CFA which went towards the creation of a new Bloomberg Finance Lab.

SEE ALSO:

Howard University Alumnus Donates $250,000 For New Business Lab And Scholarships

Howard University Joins Verizon’s STEM Education Initiative For Black Youth