Meek Mill’s 12-Year Gun And Drug Case Is Officially Over

For over 12 years, Meek Mill has been in probation on drug and gun charges, which was upheld by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley. However, Mill is finally a fully free man.

CBS Philly reports, “Prosecutors and Meek Mill have negotiated a deal to drop the charges against him in a 2007 case that’s kept him under court supervision for more than a decade. Mill pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge and prosecutors dropped all other charges against him.”

He said outside of the courtroom, “Free Meek helped me get to this position. Meek free I’m not on probation no more. Thank you, I appreciate that a lot. And I just wanted to come up here myself and thank all the supporters because I know y’all probably got family members in jail or people going through the same thing as me and I will continue to do what I do with the reform movement and help the people who helped me.”

Meek Mill thanks his supporters moments after walking out of court. pic.twitter.com/f0SgEtDRjV — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) August 27, 2019

Much credit can be given to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner who repeatedly said the rapper deserved a new trial due to corruption. Meek’s arresting officer, Reginald V. Graham, was on “a list of police officers with credibility questions,” according to Krasner’s office. ”

In addition, it appeared that Brinkley had a personal vendetta against Meek Mill and was using her power as a judge to bully the rapper.

To refresh your memory, on November 6, Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation after a fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017 and reckless endangerment for riding in dirt bike in New York City in August. The 31-year-old rapper has been on probation since he was 21 years old after he was convicted on gun and drug charges. Judge Brinkley has been overseeing Meek’s case for several years.

Meek’s attorneys filed several requests to have Brinkley removed, but was denied.

“Mill’s lawyers argued that Brinkley has made inappropriate comments about Mill in and out of court, acting more like a prosecutor than an impartial jurist,” NBC News reported. “They claimed Brinkley violated judicial ethics rules by hiring a lawyer to publicly defend her against accusations of bias, and faulted the judge for her insistence on holding a hearing on Mill’s petition for a new trial even though prosecutors had agreed to it. The lawyers said that’s unheard of in Philadelphia.”

Brinkley went as far to hire a lawyer because she claimed Meek was defaming her. Allegedly, she extorted Meek for personal favors — she reportedly wanted him to create a song in her honor and when he declined, he received a harsher sentence.

Thankfully, Meek Mill is finally done but our thoughts go out to everyone else caught up in the system.

