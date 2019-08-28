‘Fact Check’: Dream Hampton Claps Back At Dave Chappelle’s ‘Weird’ Joke About ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

“Surviving R. Kelly” aired on Lifetime in earlier January and many celebrities were getting backlash for not appearing in the docuseries. In Dave Chappelle’s comedy special on Netflix he lays into Dream Hampton, the executive producer of “Surviving R. Kelly,” for allegedly saying he refused to be interviewed.

Chappelle said in the Netflix special, “Dream’s promoting the sh*t and she keeps bringing me up. She said, ‘I asked Dave Chappelle to be in my documentary, and he said it was too hot for TV.’ B**ch, I did not say that. That does not even sound like how I talk.”

Hampton clapped back on Twitter, “Quick fact check: I didn’t personally (or casually) invite Chappelle to be interviewed for the doc. The producer responsible for celeb outreach officially asked him, more than once. I haven’t seen or talked to him in about 8 years. Weird he told his joke that way.”

She continued, “Also, obviously, didn’t need Chapelle [sic] to talk about R. Kelly personally. I wanted him to talk about the two pieces of cultural criticism he produced about R. Kelly for the Chapelle [sic] show.”

Hampton is more than likely referencing Chappelle’s “Pee on Me” skit, which Kelly confronted about him years later.

Earlier this year, Chappelle said he was at a Common concert in Chicago (no word on the year) and R. Kelly confronted him, asking, “How you gonna do a video of me peeing on a bitch like that?”

Chappelle said he responded with, “How you gonna do a video of you peeing on a bitch like that?”

The video mocked R. Kelly allegedly urinating on a 14-year-old girl in a sex tape. The 2003 skit still lives on social media. However, since “Surviving R. Kelly” aired there have been many questions asked why Kelly wasn’t charged back then. The singer was found not guilty on child pornography charges because neither the 14-year-old girl, nor her parents, refused to testify.

Executive produced by Dream Hampton, the docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly” detailed accounts from people in Kelly’s circle, including the singer’s brother, Bruce, who said Kelly had a “preference” for young women and singer Sparkle (the aunt of the 14-year-old in the sex tape) who testified against him in court.

Kelly is now facing criminal charges.

