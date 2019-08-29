Woman Beater Larry Johnson Claims There Is An ‘Effeminate Agenda’ In The NFL And NBA

Former NFL player Larry Johnson, who is known for assaulting woman, has been arrested, charged and convicted over the years for domestic violence. However, for some reason, he is obsessed with LGBTQ people and he said he believes they are infiltrating professional sports.

Johnson — who once choked an ex-girlfriend into unconsciousness and left her only in her underwear in a Las Vegas hotel hallway and was ultimately convicted of domestic violence battery and assault — wrote about the LGBTQ community on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. His tweets came hours after free agent NFL veteran Ryan Russell came out as bisexual in an interview published by ESPN Thursday morning.

“There is an Effeminate Agenda going on amongst the NBA & NFL elite, peddled by high ranking Masons/handlers to indoctrinate the heterosexual sports world without them knowing, for the buying power of the LGBTQ community. …But we not ready to have that conversation yet,” he tweeted.

But he didn’t stop there.

“Lastly……. October is LGBTQ History month, the NFL players wear pink that month,” he continued tweeting. “They want you to think Breast Cancer, but they show you they don’t care much about women, look at the treatment of domestic violence issues.”

Johnsons is apparently also obsessed with fashion.

“The Vogue Fashion show you now get, from the team bus/car to the locker room,” he tweeted. “Most of the outfits you think for 16 year old boys not 6’6 30+ men. – The softening of play, everyone’s a 3pt. Shooter. – Noticeable weight loss to fit the feminine archetype.”

After promptly getting dragged on Twitter, he responded.

“Nothing said, said I hate gays,” he tweeted. “My understanding goes far beyond flesh, but an agenda that’s really to go after the homophobic sports fan who had an uproar when two men kissed. I could care less about the flesh. I’m noticing a playbook used on the masses.”

All of this was coming from a man who, according to The Washington Post, “was arrested for aggravated assault and domestic battery for an incident involving a woman. A misunderstanding, Johnson would say. Less than two years later, he was arrested again for shoving a different woman to the floor of a bar. An overly aggressive local law, he’d say.”

Yep, local law. Sounds like what is really taking over pro sports is domestic violence, and Larry Johnson has been a primary contributor.

