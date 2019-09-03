Meghan McCain Disgusted The Nation On ‘The View’ With Her Worship Of AR-15s

On “The View” first day back for their new season, Meghan McCain is already people mortifying with her worship of guns that should only be used on the battlefield.

After countless people have been killed or injured by mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, McCain babbled, “I will say this is a ground-level issue for me. If you’re going to be a gun-grabber, you don’t get my vote, period. We got to have a different conversation.”

She continued, “The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America, by far. I was just in the middle of Wyoming, if you’re talking about taking people’s guns from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”

As if we don’t have violence now with guns.

When Joy Behar tried to talk some logic into her, she snapped, “I’m not living without guns. It’s just that simple!”

Last season of “The View” was a reported nightmare. Back in July, The Daily Beast exclusively reported McCain take all the bad press — meaning, she can’t handle when she makes disgusting comments and people call her out. Sources claimed she was “feeling like a caged animal” and she hates that she is seen as unreasonable, “manic” and “petulant child,” who has “crying fits” when she’s dragged on social media.

A so-called pal, which is probably someone on McCain team, told The Daily Beast, “It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” said a McCain pal, who asked not to be further identified. “If she doesn’t stay at The View, she will find other work.”

The show’s executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin appeared to be defending her to The Daily Beast, “We don’t want people to attack Meghan. We’re happy to have Meghan there. I think she does want to be there. I think she wants to be on the show. She realizes it’s a very good platform for her and we love having her there. I feel like she will come back.”

She then added, “What happens with Meghan is that because she’s so passionate about what she’s talking about, and she feels very strongly that she’s carrying this mantle for the conservative perspective, and what she wants to talk about is so important to her, I think that’s the part that’s the most draining for her.”

Sounds like McCain is going to continue her petulant, child-like behavior with the new season.

