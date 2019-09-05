LaShawn Daniels’ Wife Releases Statement On His Death

Yesterday, it was reported that Grammy winning producer LaShawn Daniels died at only 41 years old. His wife released a statement on his death and revealed he pass away from a car crash.

His wife April Daniels wrote on Instagram that he was “the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina.” She also wrote, “It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend Lashawn Daniels… A Grammy-award winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family.”

She added, “We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy. We ask that you respect the privacy of our entire family during this difficult time.”

Herald Online reported two other people were killed in the crash while two others were injured. “The other man who died in the crash was Jackie Dean Moss, 32, from Kings Mountain, N.C.,” the outlet stated.

Daniels often collaborated with the producer Darkchild. His songwriting credits include Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine”, “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child, “Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, “If You Had My Love” by Jennifer Lopez and “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay” by Whitney Houston. He also won a Grammy in 2000 for Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name.” His last Grammy nomination came in 2013 for his work on Tamar Braxton’s single “Love and War.”

Just six days ago, he posted a photo on his Instagram on Michael Jackson’s birthday, who he also worked with. See below:

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

