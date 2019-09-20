Meghan McCain Storms Off ‘The View’ On Live TV After Anna Navarro Checks Her Privilege

Ana Navarro just gave use the Meghan McCain dragging we have all been waiting for. So much so that Princess of Arizona stormed off “The View” stage.

While discussing a whistleblower claiming Trump was making promises involving Ukraine, Navarro was trying to get a word but McCain was babbling, “And maybe I was clumsy—and maybe I was clumsy” and then yelled, “Excuse me!” at Navarro.

“I’m two feet away, I don’t need you to scream at me this way,” Navarro, who is also a Republican, calmly responded.

“I don’t know what you just said,” McCain snapped.

“I said don’t scream at me, I’m two feet away,” Navarro said.

“You know what?” McCain rolled her eyes. “That’s so rude, Ana. Welcome back.” Seconds later, McCain stomps off the stage and the audience reactions were hilarious. See below:

lol Meghan McCain stormed off after Ana Navarro said “don’t scream at me, i’m two feet away.” pic.twitter.com/Gz2omi69LC — Ibrahim (@IbrahimAS97) September 20, 2019

This has been a rough start to the season for McCain who has been getting slammed hard. Even Pamela Anderson, who is a friend and supporter of Julian Asange, let McCain have it. Will defending Asange, Anderson said, “It’s devastating that people have fallen for this smear campaign especially in America. I feel like an outsider looking in, looking at how America has embraced all this—this propaganda.””

McCain interrupted her by saying Ecuador kicked him out of their embassy because he was “defecating everywhere.”

Anderson calmly said, “That’s a smear campaign—that’s not true” and asked McCain what she would do if she were locked in a room for six years.

“Well, I wouldn’t be a cyberterrorist, which he is! ” McCain snapped. “He hacked information. His leaks included classified documents that put our national security at risk, our military and the lives of spies and diplomats at risk.”

Never losing her cool, Anderson clapped back by asking McCain how many people America’s national security has “killed innocently” compared to WikiLeaks, which made the audience clap and a cheer from a man in the audience.

With her entitlement on overdrive, she spat, “Oh calm down, sir!”

Watch below:

Let’s hope the dragging of McCain continues throughout the season.

