Malik Yoba Pulls An R. Kelly After Questions About Allegations, ‘This Is My F**king Life!”

Malik Yoba was getting tons of press for saying he is attracted to trans women. However, an interview with The Root went left when the actor was asked about allegations from a trans woman who claims he paid her for sex 20 years ago when she was a minor. Yoba stormed out of the interview and appeared to channel R. Kelly in his interview with Gayle King. Yoba yelled, “This is my f**king life!” and Kelly hollered, “I’m fighting for my f**king life!”

The Root’s senior reporter Terrell Jermaine Starr was pressing Yoba on allegations from trans women that he paid them for sex. Yoba appeared to be getting frustrated and repeatedly said, “We decided how we were going to approach this.”

Starr said they went through a number of questions and added, “The more you talk, the worse it looks for you.” The comment made Yoba interview get extremely upset and he ended the interview, “I don’t appreciate this s - - t at all … We sat for four f–king hours and you’re going to stay on some allegations. F–k you! This [is] my f–king life!”

Watch below, around the 16:00 minute mark:

Twitter immediately saw the similarity to R. Kelly. One user wrote, “Malik Yoba deadass quoted and acted like R.Kelly in that interview. That nigga without a doubt, most certainly, unwavering DID THAT SHIT!”

Malik Yoba deadass quoted and acted like R.Kelly in that interview. That nigga without a doubt, most certainly, unwavering DID THAT SHIT! — C.Graham (@levres_joues) September 25, 2019

Another said, “Malik Yoba’s reaction in that Root interview looked a lot like the way R. Kelly was hollering and carrying on when he was sitting with Miss Gayle.”

See the moment from Kelly below:

On Aug. 26, Yoba posted a video of 20-year-old Maurice Willoughby being teased for his relationship with his transgender girlfriend Faith Palmer. Willoughby killed himself on Aug. 20 because of that bullying. Palmer revealed he had also threatened to kill her, as well, but she left his home before she was harmed. Yoba’s post, which criticized the men in the video and others who attempt to humiliate Black men over sexual orientation, also declared that he, too, is attracted to both trans and cisgender women.

“I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up,” Yoba wrote. “It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual and often the beauty that is in the courage and conviction to live ones truth! As a self identified cis heterosexual man I too am learning what it means to be trans attracted.”

Ebony went on to allege that the actor begged for unprotected sex and was sure she was not the only underage sex worker he had been with.

See below:

Yoba has denied all allegations.

