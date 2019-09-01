Everything We Know About Kevin Hart’s ‘Major’ Car Crash Into A 10-Foot Ditch

Kevin Hart was reportedly in a significant car accident early Sunday morning in southern California, according to multiple reports. The comedian and actor suffered “major back injuries,” according to TMZ. However, additional details surrounding the reported back injury was not immediately clear.

JUST IN: Comedian Kevin Hart taken to hospital with "major" injuries to his back after single-vehicle crash near Los Angeles The accident happened just before 1 AM Sunday on the winding and treacherous Mulholland Highway. pic.twitter.com/Zi9aesOx9o — Breaking News Feed (@pzf) September 1, 2019

Hart’s car, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, was driven off the side of Mulholland Highway, the famous, scenic 30-miles long roadway known for what Popular Mechanics called “challenging curves.” That could be why the classic automobile “smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside” before falling about 10 feet into a ditch at around 1 a.m. local time in Malibu, TMZ wrote.

Kevin Hart and Co. are lucky to be alive today. Sheesh. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TxaWGfmTDU — Vee (@VeeTheKid) September 1, 2019

According to an accident report filed by the California Highway Patrol, the car was being driven by a person named Jared S. Black, a 28-year-old Woodland Hills resident who was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Kevin Hart was involved in a crazy accident, today the world lost something so special…. A 1970 Plymouth barracuda…. thanks a lot @KevinHart4real …. why couldn’t it have been you pic.twitter.com/uJbj4ScGjH — brandon montenegro (@Tw1nkie_B215) September 1, 2019

Hart and Black were joined in the car by a woman named Rebecca Broxterman, a 31-year-old, also of Woodland Hills, who apparently refused medical treatment on the scene and said she would “seek own aid.”

.@CHPWestValley officials confirm actor/comedian @KevinHart4real was seriously injured after a friend, who was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, lost control of the car and rolled it down an embankment in Malibu Hills. @KNX1070 has obtained a copy of the CHP report. pic.twitter.com/3tbNU1pqKM — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) September 1, 2019

Hart was taken to Northridge Hospital to treat his back injuries, which were not supposed to be life-threatening.

Where Kevin Hart is being treated for “major back injury” per CHP after rollover accident in Calabasas. ⁦@CBSLA⁩ #KevinHart pic.twitter.com/E69j5n8O5m — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) September 1, 2019

TMZ reported that police said there was no evidence of impaired driving.

Here is a photo of Hart’s Plymouth Barracuda that was in the car accident.

A local news station went to the scene of the crash and recorded video of the road, which has skid marks strewn across it. It showed the place where the car struck the fence before plummeting into the ditch.

Skid marks on Mulholland where Kevin Hart’s car went thru fence/down ravine. He & driver injured/hospitalized. Other passenger ok. ⁦@CBSLA⁩ LIVE @5. pic.twitter.com/lZUEYYXqvR — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) September 1, 2019

There was an outpouring of support for Hart on social media with people wishing him a speedy recovery.

Hours before the crash, Hart posted a video of him jumping into his pool saying how great it was to be home, telling his fans to “enjoy your weekend people!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

