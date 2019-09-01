Everything We Know About Kevin Hart’s ‘Major’ Car Crash Into A 10-Foot Ditch

Kevin Hart was reportedly in a significant car accident early Sunday morning in southern California, according to multiple reports. The comedian and actor suffered “major back injuries,” according to TMZ. However, additional details surrounding the reported back injury was not immediately clear.
Hart’s car, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, was driven off the side of Mulholland Highway, the famous, scenic 30-miles long roadway known for what Popular Mechanics called “challenging curves.” That could be why the classic automobile “smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside” before falling about 10 feet into a ditch at around 1 a.m. local time in Malibu, TMZ wrote.
According to an accident report filed by the California Highway Patrol, the car was being driven by a person named Jared S. Black, a 28-year-old Woodland Hills resident who was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
Hart and Black were joined in the car by a woman named Rebecca Broxterman, a 31-year-old, also of Woodland Hills, who apparently refused medical treatment on the scene and said she would “seek own aid.”
Hart was taken to Northridge Hospital to treat his back injuries, which were not supposed to be life-threatening.
TMZ reported that police said there was no evidence of impaired driving.
Here is a photo of Hart’s Plymouth Barracuda that was in the car accident.
A local news station went to the scene of the crash and recorded video of the road, which has skid marks strewn across it. It showed the place where the car struck the fence before plummeting into the ditch.
There was an outpouring of support for Hart on social media with people wishing him a speedy recovery.
Hours before the crash, Hart posted a video of him jumping into his pool saying how great it was to be home, telling his fans to “enjoy your weekend people!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh.”
This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.
