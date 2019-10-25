Shaquille O’Neal’s Sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex Dies At 40 Years Old

Prayers up for Shaquille O’Neal and his family. His sister has passed away. She was only 40 years old.

SEE ALSO: Van Lathan Breaks His Silence After TMZ Fires Him For Argument With Conservative Staffer

Ayesha Harrison-Jex was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, according to Bleacher Report. She died Thursday. TNT’s “Inside the NBA” gave a moving true to Ayesha. Watch below.

Shaq's sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, died of cancer at 40 years old this morning. The Inside crew send their condolences 🙏 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/FgjewOQp72 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2019

Harrison-Jex has a son named Bryce and she was a graduate from Florida A&M University with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. It’s not clear what type of cancer Harrison-Jex had but Black women are disproportionality affected by the disease, especially breast cancer.

Black women are 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer despite doctors diagnosing the disease in African-American and white women at about the same rate, the CDC reported in 2018. Also, Black women are more often found to have triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive type that frequently returns after treatment.

Doctors encourage women, especially those at high risk due to a family history or having BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, to get out ahead of the disease. Early detection measures such as mammograms and screenings are strongly recommended. Women can visit local hospitals that offer low-cost mammograms or call their local American Cancer Society chapter for help with screenings or doctor referrals.

In addition, researchers continue to look into why some women are more susceptible to triple-negative breast cancer, in order to find better treatment options.

Women can also choose a healthier lifestyle for a better chance of lowering risks for the disease. BreastCancer.org recommends exercise, a nutritious diet and avoiding smoking and alcohol as important in the battle against breast cancer — one that many women can win regardless of race.

Rest in peace to Ayesha Harrison-Jex.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance