Whoopi Goldberg Drags Meghan McCain To An Arizona Cactus Hell On ‘The View’

You know when someone starts a conversation with “Let me tell you something” — it’s about to go down. This is exactly what happened when Whoopi Goldberg had to check Meghan McCain “The View” this morning.

The ladies of “The View” were arguing with each other and Whoopi, who is the moderator was attempting to not have the ladies talk over each other.

Goldberg said, “Everybody has something to say at the table, we really do want to hear from everybody, but we’re starting to do that thing.”

“I don’t know what that means, ‘that thing,’” McCain sarcastically said.

“It means you’re talking over each other,” Goldberg tried to explained.

“Well, it’s The View,” McCain argued.

Goldberg then shifted in her seat and said, “It is ‘The View.’ You know what, let me tell you something about ‘The View.’ This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table. And when we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect. So when I’m saying to you, ‘Hold up, because we’re not hearing each other,’ I’m not trying to cut you off — I’m trying to get you heard.”

McCain tried to babble again and Whoopi went right to a break. See below.

“well let me tell you about the view….” Whoopi checking Meghan & her attitude was the content I needed to make my day brighter. she’ll never have time for the shenanigans. pic.twitter.com/a9HEVFlp1a — damn. (@Eightx14) October 29, 2019

McCain has had a bumpy ride this season of “The View.” She has been getting slammed hard. Even Pamela Anderson, who is a friend and supporter of Julian Asange, let McCain have it. Will defending Asange, Anderson said, “It’s devastating that people have fallen for this smear campaign especially in America. I feel like an outsider looking in, looking at how America has embraced all this—this propaganda.””

McCain interrupted her by saying Ecuador kicked him out of their embassy because he was “defecating everywhere.”

Anderson calmly said, “That’s a smear campaign—that’s not true” and asked McCain what she would do if she were locked in a room for six years.

“Well, I wouldn’t be a cyberterrorist, which he is! ” McCain snapped. “He hacked information. His leaks included classified documents that put our national security at risk, our military and the lives of spies and diplomats at risk.”

Never losing her cool, Anderson clapped back by asking McCain how many people America’s national security has “killed innocently” compared to WikiLeaks, which made the audience clap and a cheer from a man in the audience.

With her entitlement on overdrive, she spat, “Oh calm down, sir!”

Watch below:

The dragging of McCain will continue throughout the season.

