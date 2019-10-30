Meghan McCain Got Hysterical Over Her Guns And Cory Booker Didn’t Flinch

It hasn’t been a good week for Meghan McCain on “The View.” Yesterday it was Whoopi Goldberg giving her the business and now it’s Sen. Cory Booker.

John McCain’s daughter, which she often refers to herself as, was ranting about her right to own weapons of war and said, “I want to know how you think you and Beto (O’Rourke) are going to go to red states and go to my brother’s house and get his AR-15s because, let me tell you, he’s not giving it back.”

Booker explained his gun buybacks plan is different than O’Rourke. McCain snapped, “Good! Because he’s crazy!”

Booker shot back, “We should watch the way we talk about each other. Seriously, we can’t tear the character of people down. We have different beliefs.”

McCain then played victim and cried, “He was very nasty to me about this.”

“You and I both know that just because somebody does something to us, doesn’t mean we show the same thing back to them,” Booker said.

“I’m not running for president, with all due respect,” McCain spat. “And the way he talks about me inciting violence on this, I take very seriously and I speak for a lot of red state Americans whether he likes it or you like it or not, there’s a lot of Republicans you have to win over!”

“But this is a really important issue, what we say about other people says more about us than it does about them…” Booker cooly said then McCain disrespectfully replied with, “Okay, what about the gun my backs though?”

“We need a revival of civic grace,” Booker stressed. McCain tried to continue babbling but Whoopi went to break.

Watch below:

Yesterday, Goldberg had to shift in her seat and say, “Let me tell you something about ‘The View.’ This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table. And when we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect. So when I’m saying to you, ‘Hold up, because we’re not hearing each other,’ I’m not trying to cut you off — I’m trying to get you heard.”

Watch below.

“well let me tell you about the view….” Whoopi checking Meghan & her attitude was the content I needed to make my day brighter. she’ll never have time for the shenanigans. pic.twitter.com/a9HEVFlp1a — damn. (@Eightx14) October 29, 2019

