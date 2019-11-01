Solange Announces Separation From Husband In Moving Statement

Solange seems to be in a transition period and she’s sharing a bit of her journey with the world by announcing her separation from her husband.

The singer made the announcement on Instagram with an extensive post on Friday afternoon.

“The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before. My body left me with no choice but to listen and be still,” she started. “Within that stillness I begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. I’ve lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since I was a teenager. I’ve always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. I’ve also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes.”

Solange then went on to say that she and her husband, music video director Alan Ferguson, have separated:

“11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”

According to New York Daily News, Solange married Ferguson in 2014 after being in a long-term relationship together. Their wedding photos went viral thanks to the all-white wardrobe and beautiful photography from the occasion.

Over the past couple of years, Solange — who is the sister of megastar Beyoncé — has made a name for herself in the music world with two critically acclaimed albums. “A Seat At The Table” was released in 2016, while her follow-up album “When I Get Home” was released in early 2019. Solange won a Grammy award in 2017 for Best R&B Performance for her song “Cranes in the Sky.” The music video was directed by Ferguson.

Solange finished her Instagram post by saying:

“It is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. A ni**a ain’t perfect, but I’m leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power I know exist within god and the universe’s grace. May all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

