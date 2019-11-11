OutKast Among The Nominees For The 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame

OutKast has played an integral part in shaping the landscape of hip-hop culture. The rap duo will be honored for their contributions to music in a major way. According to Pitchfork, the Atlanta-based rappers have been nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Check out everyone who’s been nominated for induction into the @SongwritersHOF https://t.co/Sc75jnXucn — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) November 7, 2019

Andre 3000 and Big Boi were instrumental in making Southern hip-hop mainstream. Their 1994 debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik became certified platinum within a year of its release. Their other albums ATLiens and Aquemini both topped the charts and went platinum and double platinum respectively. In 2003 their Speakerboxxx/The Love Below album made its debut at number one. They’ve also seen success with singles like “Ms. Jackson,” “B.O.B.,” “Rosa Parks,” “Hey Ya,” and “The Way You Move.”

If inducted, the Georgia natives will be honored at the 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala on June 11, 2020, in New York City. Other nominees include Mariah Carey, The Neptunes, Motown A&R director William “Mickey” Stevenson, and The Isley Brothers. “The Songwriters Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world,” read the organization’s website.

News about the nomination comes after the city of Atlanta unveiled a mural paying homage to the rappers. The mural—which is located in Little Five Points—was created by artist JEKS. The project was a collaborative effort between a mural project called the Outer Space Project and the fashion boutique WISH ATL. “The response has been phenomenal,” Malachi Garcia, who serves as the special events director at WISH, told CNN. “WISH itself is like a landmark, but when you pair it with the greatest rap duo of all time, it’s kind of overwhelming.”

SEE ALSO:

‘Da Art Of Storytellin’:’ University To Offer OutKast Course

13 Fire Photos Of Andre 3000’s Style Over The Years