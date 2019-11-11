Statement Released On The Death Of Atatiana Jefferson’s Father: ‘He Died Of A Broken Heart’

On Saturday, the father of Atatiana Jefferson, the 28-year-old who was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean on Oct. 12, died of cardiac arrest. A family spokesperson is now speaking out about the passing of 59-year-old Marquis Jefferson,.

According to The New York Times, family spokesman Bruce Carter said, “I can only sum it up as a broken heart. He had to go through so much just to get through the services as a father, and continually doing good to make sure that who he was in their relationship was something he could honor.”

While preparing for the funeral, Marquis Jefferson claimed he was being excluded from his daughter’s burial and funeral, prompting a judge to grant him a restraining order, which the Star-Telegram reported “prevented Jefferson’s aunt, Bonita Body, and Golden Gate Funeral Home ‘from exercising any activities related to the wake, funeral preparations and burial.’”

Attorneys for both sides of Jefferson’s family worked out an arrangement on Monday. It’s not clear how the decision was made but the service was rescheduled.

We first heard from Marquis Jefferson when he broke his silence about his daughter days after she was killed. death.

#Breaking Sources say the father of #AtatianaJefferson has passed. Just a month ago I sat down him. He was heartbroken over his daughter’s death, saying she had much going for her and something good has to come out of this. https://t.co/IMWfXGq9Uh @CBSDFW — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) November 10, 2019

Shortly after his daughter was killed, Marquis Jefferson, told CBS, “Her mother called me yesterday morning. She say ‘Tay was shot.’ I mean it’s senseless. My daughter was 28. My daughter was 28-years-old. Had her whole life in front of her.”

He also added, “Unlike Botham Jean, I don’t want no hug. That’s my one and only daughter. I’ll never forget that.”

Jefferson’s father was referencing the hugs at Amber Guyger’s murder trial, who was found convicted of murdering Botham Jean in his own home on Sept. 6, 2018.

Watch the clip below:

On early Saturday morning, an officer responded because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Atatiana Jefferson died about 2:30 a.m. local time, after an officer killed her in her own home by shooting his gun through a window early Saturday morning. Jefferson was reportedly playing video games with her nephew.

Bodycam footage showed that Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving.

Lee Merritt, who is representing the Jefferson family, started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the 28-year-old’s funeral and related costs. According to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages, she worked at and attended the historically Black college Xavier University of Louisiana.

Our condolences go out to the Jefferson family.

