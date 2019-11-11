Tamar Braxton Reportedly Said Men Are Gay If They Don’t Touch You For ‘Days’

Tamar Braxton appears to be having some man troubles and she is blaming it on sexual orientation. According to the reality star, if a man does touch you for multiple days — he must be gay.

Braxton ranted on her Instagram stories, Braxton started with, “Truth is ladies that these dudes out here really do be gay!”

She continued, “The truth is ladies that these dudes out here really be gay!! It ain’t enough money, beauty, hair, babies in the world to keep them!! They want D**K!! Periodt!! It’s nothing wrong with you, but they will find EVERY reason in the world to make u not good enough!! If he lays with you for 3, 4, 10 days and he don’t touch u, it’s NOT YOU!! HE WANT A MAN!! And that’s on my momma.”

She also added, “Public service announcement!!!! Periodt!!! It’s time someone says something!!

See the post below:

According to rumors, she may have broken up with David Adefeso, Braxton’s current boyfriend, but it’s not clear if the post is about him.

Braxton was getting hit hard on Twitter. One user wrote, “Tamar Braxton wants y’all to know if ur man doesnt touch you for days it means he’s gay, periodt. Disregard the fact he might be sick, slightly depressed or simply just not in the mood. HES STILL GAY… him and his headache.”

Another added, “So, Tamar Braxton posted on Robyn Fenty’s innanet that if a man is not interested or isn’t in the mood to have sex with his woman, he’s really just gay and rather have dick?!? Giiiiiiiirrrrl……”

Another person said he was blocked by Braxton for calling her out, “I told Tamar Braxton her comment about gay men was insensitive. I also said now I can see why she got kicked off The Real… and then she blocked me…”

Tamar Braxton officially got a divorce from Vince Herbert in July of 2019. They were married for nine years. The have one child together, Logan Vincent.

No word if she ever thought Vince Hubert was gay.

