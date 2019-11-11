Bravo Will Keep Exploiting Black ‘Housewives’ By Showing Them Fighting

The “Real Housewives” franchise is known for cat fights but, sadly, when it comes to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” or “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Bravo has no issue airing when it gets physical. The latest incident happened in Potomac.

Monique Samuels, 36, and Candiace Dillard, 32 reportedly got into a fight while the Bravo cameras were rolling. According to PEOPLE, Samuels was charged with second-degree assault from the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 23.

Allegedly, the two were at a dinner party when Samuels grabbed Dillard by the hair and pulled her down to the floor.

Dillard’s attorney told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, “At this time, we do not want to say too much and just allow the criminal process to play out. We only ask everyone to pray for our client Candiace and her family. The physical assault, humiliation and emotional distress have all been very painful and difficult for Candiace, as it would be for anyone attacked so viciously.”

Samuels’ responded with,“Ms. Dillard has a public reputation for aggressive, belligerent and threatening behavior that has played out repeatedly on the Housewives of Potomac for millions of viewers to see for themselves.”

He continued, “My client did nothing but defend herself in the face of more very aggressive behavior by Ms. Dillard,” Bolden added. “If this event occurred during taping of the show, I am confident that the video will bear all of this out. My client has every right to file for a counter criminal summons, as well, and will consider doing so, while fully defending herself in this action that has been filed with the Court. Either way, I am confident that she will prevail on this matter. Going forward, we hope that Ms. Dillard seeks the help she needs to avoid creating these kinds of unsafe and unfortunate circumstances in and outside of the workplace.”

This will obviously be a plot line for the show. On Atlanta Housewives, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore have all been in physical fights and they have remained on the show. Williams was charged with battery in 2014 after grabbing Moore by the hair and dragging her to the floor. That 2014 episode brought a whooping 4.2 million viewers in ratings.

Bravo is winning big as the women continue to be exploited whether it’s by their own doing or not.

