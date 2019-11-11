Twitter Waves Bye To Peter King’s Racism As Black Woman Runs For His House Seat

New York Rep. Peter King’s announcement that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election next year made him the latest longtime and incumbent Republican to flee Washington with his tail between his legs as Democrats continue to flip seats that have been red for years. King, a notoriously racist Congressman who saved the bulk of his hate for Black and brown people – especially Muslims – borrowed from the standard Republican template and said his decision was based on wanting to spend more time with his family.

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) complained that we have “too many mosques” in this country, said Eric Garner wouldn’t have died if he hadn’t been so “obese,” whined about President Obama’s tan suit and compared NFL players kneeling to “Nazi salutes.” I’m glad he’s retiring. pic.twitter.com/4SonuPaNzG — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 11, 2019

The funny thing is, King, who was in his 27th term representing Long Island on Capitol Hill, in all likelihood would have been voted out in 2020, if recent voting across the country was any indication. That presumed loss would have given King, who once compared NFL players kneeling to giving a Nazi salute, plenty of time to spend with his family.

Disgraceful that @nyjets owner will pay fines for players who kneel for National Anthem. Encouraging a movement premised on lies vs. police. Would he support all player protests? Would he pay fines of players giving Nazi salutes or spew racism? It’s time to say goodbye to Jets! — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) May 26, 2018

While King didn’t mention more about next year’s election, it can’t be ignored that he likely would have ended up facing off against Jackie Gordon, a Black Democrat and veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan who declared her candidacy for New York’s 2nd Congressional District back in May. According to Gordon’s official website, health care is among the main issues she is basing her campaign on. That was important to note because she supports Obamacare, which King has always vehemently opposed.

He is not a moderate! Peter King is a racist and an islamophobe https://t.co/Cauaa2q2La — Lourdes Ortiz (@TheQueenLourdes) November 11, 2019

But it also can’t be ignored that Gordon is a Black woman candidate, an attribute that has proven decidedly victorious as part of the wide-sweeping “Blue wave” elections that began with the midterms last year. Black women have been called the backbone of the Democratic Party as its most dedicated and devoted voting bloc. With King’s decision against seeking re-election, the Democratic National Party could choose to throw some serious muscle behind Gordon’s campaign in order to flip King’s important and pivotal seat in Congress.

Gordon’s race would have undoubtedly been an issue for King if he was seeking re-election. Aside from King’s crude criticism of NFL players’ silent protests of police brutality against Black people, he also blamed and shamed Eric Garner for his own death that appeared to be caused by an illegal chokehold employed by the NYPD.

A brief thread: Since apparently Pete King's enormous racism seems at risk of being lost to history* here are some of his greatest hits. https://t.co/M6rORbYQlZ — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) November 11, 2019

“If he had not had asthma and a heart condition and was so obese, almost definitely he would not have died,” King said about Garner in 2016 after a grand jury declined to charge Daniel Pantaleo, the NYPD cop seen on video choking Garner to death in 2014.

Peter King made many racist comments said, Eric Garner died because he was obese. I'm glad he leaving. He's part of the Washington swamp. — Dr. Maurice Franklin (@brian_maurice) November 11, 2019

The overwhelming response to King’s announcement was greeted on social media with a collective “good riddance” that pushed King’s name to the top of Twitter trending topics on Monday morning. Many people were quick to point out King’s Islamophobia as a prime reason they were happy he was joining the Republican retirement party. King, after all, was the one who championed calls for nationwide surveillance of Muslims in America when he had glowing remarks for the NYPD program that profiled Muslims. He said in 2016 that the program that never produced any intended results was “very effective in stopping terrorism and really should be a model for the country.”

Peter King is an Islamophobe who held McCarthyite hearings targeting American Muslims, said “there are too many mosques in this country” and blamed Eric Garner for his own death at the hands of police. Good riddance. https://t.co/cYZOrnaK2M — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 11, 2019

Years earlier, Keith Ellison, a Black man who was also the first Muslim elected to Congress, said he confronted King on the House floor over concerns of the New Yorker’s bigotry.

“LONGTIME RACIST HOMOPHOBE PETER KING” there I fixed it https://t.co/8Q7jGSQGZp — Land Of Denial (@denial_land) November 11, 2019

King, who pledged his undying support to Trump, has spread his racism to include Asians, too. Like the time he disparaged “Japs,” using a derogatory term for Japanese and Japanese American people. King later denied being “anti-Japanese or anti-Asian.” But like with the rest of his racism, the proof was already in the pudding.

Peter King is racist and I'm glad he's retiring so he no longer represents me ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Camryn Garrett (@dancingofpens) November 11, 2019

Despite all of the aforementioned damning evidence of King’s unabashed racism, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, inexplicably tweeted that he will “miss” the Congressman.

Peter King is a virulent racist and authoritarian who should be openly scorned by any decent and respectable prpgressive. Of course, Schumer is neither of these things, so I don't know why I'm acting surprised. But come on. — James Zeigler (@jameskzeigler) November 11, 2019

Gordon, perhaps sensing a swing in momentum for her campaign, also took the high road when tweeting about King’s decision on Monday.

Despite our disagreements, I thank @RepPeteKing for his 26 years of service representing our district in Congress. I respect his decision to retire. — Jackie Gordon (@VoteJackie4NY) November 11, 2019

But then, just like that, Gordon was quickly back on her campaign grind, insisting on Twitter that Long Island needed “new leadership and a representative who will do more for their constituents. Just as I served my country, I am ready to serve the people of Long Island in Washington.”

This is a crucial moment for our campaign and I need your help today to get there. Please donate: https://t.co/GOrRhI3slS — Jackie Gordon (@VoteJackie4NY) November 11, 2019

SEE ALSO:

RIP Bernard Tyson: Black America Mourns Death Of Trailblazing CEO

Bravo Will Keep Exploiting Black ‘Housewives’ By Showing Them Fighting