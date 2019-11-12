Rapper Bad Azz Has Died, Snoop Dogg Says

West coast rapper Bad Azz has reportedly died, according to a number of posts on social media. Instagram posts from Snoop Dogg and rapper Daz Dillinger on Monday night each said that Bad Azz had died. Snoop and Daz are members of the Dogg Pound crew that Bad Azz was also a part of.

Daz used Bad Azz’s real name to honor him. “R I P TO THE HOMEY BAD AZZ @badazzlbc JAMAR STAMPS DPGC MEMBER,” he wrote.

Snoop’s post said Bad Azz was “gone 2 soon” and seemed to express some surprise at the news.

“Damn 😥. R. I. P. To my young,” Snoop wrote in his IG post. “D. P. G. L. L. G. L. B. C. Crew original @badazzlbc gone 2 soon.”

The DPG reference was a nod to the Dogg Pound Gangsta collective of west coast rappers who came up under the larger G-Funk umbrella pioneered by Dr. Dre in the early to mid-1990s.

While neither of the rappers’ posts indicated the cause of death, the Vlad TV website reported without any attribution that Bad Azz “died while incarcerated at Riverside County Jail.” The website followed up that claim by writing, “The details about Bad Azz’s death have not yet been confirmed,” making it unclear how trustworthy that report was.

Not sure yet. Only thing I know was he was in Riverside jail. — DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) November 12, 2019

However, what did seem to be true was Bad Azz’s death, which prompted many other rappers to offer their condolences on social media.

RIP LIL BRO – BAD AZZ 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yGU0zs6Yii — Kokane (@Kokaneofficial) November 12, 2019

RIP MY HOMIE BAD AZZ 🙏🏾 LOW LIFE GANG FOREVER DPGC FOREVER LBC CREW FOREVER 🙏🏾🙏🏾 DAMN THIS IS CRAZY!! — CROOK (@CrookedIntriago) November 12, 2019

Hol up.. Bad Azz died… y’all serious? — FASHAWN (@fashawn) November 12, 2019

+ LBC just lost one of the dopest !!! 😞 RIP BAD AZZ 💙 — Bad Lucc (@Badlucc354) November 12, 2019

Lost my homie I just spoke to him couple weeks ago a true G he knew every rap from every rap song love you 4eva fam!! RIP bad azz!! Bklyn loves you pic.twitter.com/YiqZpFHWyS — WAI$ P (@waisthep) November 12, 2019

According to the website All Music, Bad Azz “worked with some of the best-selling hip-hop artists of all time, including Snoop Dogg, Warren G., and Tupac Shakur. Bad Azz first got into the rap game in his hometown of Long Beach, playing at house parties and eventually joining the LBC Crew. After deciding to go solo, he had a brief stint on Snoop Doggy Dogg’s label, Doggy Style Records. That relationship quickly fell apart and Bad Azz found himself without a label, doing guest appearances on various projects to keep busy. Eventually he landed at Priority Records and at the age of 23, he released his first solo album Word on Tha Street. Three years later, he followed up with 2001’s Personal Business.”

Bad Azz’s music had that classic and quintessential West Coast “G-Funk” sound that propelled many of the aforementioned rappers’ careers.

R.I.P Bad Azz https://t.co/n50gu2KClD — Black Pierre Delecto (@DaVonTooMuch) November 12, 2019

Born Jamarr Antonio Stamps on Nov. 27, 1975, Bad Azz was set to turn 44 later this month.

