Notable Deaths 2019

A running list of notable Black people the world lost in 2019.

1. Phil Freelon, architect, 66 Source:Getty Phil Freelon, architect and co-designer of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, died July 9 after years of battling ALS.

2. Bushwick Bill, rapper, 52 Source:Getty Bushwick Bill died June 9 at the age of 52. The pioneering rapper and member of The Geto Boys had recently been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

3. John Singleton, filmmaker, 51 Source:Getty Oscar-nominated movie director John Singleton died April 29. He was taken off of life support following complications from a stroke.

4. Nipsey Hussle, rapper, 33 Source:Getty Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on the afternoon of March 31 outside of a clothing store he owned in Los Angeles. He was only 33-years-old.

5. Andre Williams, R&B legend, dies at 82 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of legendary artist Andre Williams. He died this afternoon in... Posted by Pravda Records on Sunday, March 17, 2019 R&B singer-producer Andre Williams died Monday, March 18, according to his record label.

6. Frank Robinson, baseball legend, 83 Source:Getty Frank Robinson, professional baseball’s first Black manager and Hall of Famer, died Feb. 7 at the age of 83. Pictured: Frank Robinson, Manager of the Washington Nationals, is happy about the team’s performance in a game against the Chicago Cubs. The visiting Nationals defeated the Cubs 4-3 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Photo by Ed Wolfstein /Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

7. Kristoff St. John, actor, 52 Source:Getty Kristoff St. John, who starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as Neil Winters, died Feb. 3 at the age of 52. Pictured: LOS ANGELES – JUNE 20: Kristoff St. John plays Neil Winters on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

8. Dr. Frank James, Former SWAC commissioner, NCAA president Former @GoBlueTigers President, @NCAA Pioneer Dr. James Frank Passes Away https://t.co/AeOw0RECKo — MIAA (@TheMIAA) February 2, 2019 Dr. James Frank, the former commissioner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the first black president of the NCAA, died Jan. 26. He was

9. Kevin Barnett, Comedian, 32 Source:Getty Kevin Barnett, actor and comedian, died Jan. 22. Pictured: BROOKLYN, NY – MAY 31: Comedian Kevin Barnett performs onstage at the Vulture Festival Presents: Comedy Night at The Bell House on May 31, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for New York Magazine)