Popeyes Hysteria Creates A Black Market For Chicken Sandwiches

Popeyes continues to stir various emotions with their much-hyped chicken sandwich. In some instances, the promotional item is linked to tragedy, such as the recent death of a customer in Maryland.In other instances, the sandwich might not lead to such tragic events, but it’s definitely bringing out the violence and hustle in certain folks. One situation in Los Angeles went viral.

According to TMZ, employees at an L.A. Popeyes ganged up on a fellow worker who they claim was selling the chicken sandwich on the side. The whole altercation was filmed and the person behind the camera said that the violence started after the employee was caught selling the sandwich out of the back door.

Chaos ensued with employees swinging at each other. One worker even holds a frying pan above their head in the video. An employee could also be heard yelling, “You fu**ing hit me, b*tch!!!” You can watch the intense clip here.

It seems like everyone is trying to cash in on the success of the chicken sandwich, including people who don’t work for Popeyes.

One social media user posted a video of a man who appears to be putting a Checkers sandwich inside Popeyes’ wrapping since, according to him, he bought the Checkers for cheaper and he can get more if he sells it off as a Popeyes sandwich. “I feel like Checkers give you the best bang for your buck,” the man in the video says. “They still spicy. They two for three, so you can double up, you know what I’m saying. ‘Cause the Popeyes b*tch four dollars so you know what I’m saying, I got two for three [Checker’s sandwiches] so I can get two for eight [Popeyes sandwiches].”

This is the latest example of ridiculous occurrences stemming from the chicken sandwich.

As stated earlier, Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was killed at a Popeyes after he reportedly cut someone in line. An altercation followed, which eventually end up outside where Davis was stabbed to death.

Popeyes continues to sell their sandwiches despite the tragic and bizarre events. In response to Davis’ death, they did release a statement, however:

“What happened in Maryland last night is a tragedy and we are saddened to hear about this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.”

SEE ALSO:

Black Twitter Rallies Behind Trina After She Destroys Racist In Walmart

‘More Questions Than Answers:’ Alexis Crawford’s Family Breaks Their Silence After Killing