Here’s How You Can Help Alexis Crawford’s Family After HBCU Student’s Tragic Death

Alexis Crawford, the 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student who was tragically killed, will be laid to rest on Saturday. The family is asking for help for funeral arrangements and other needs.

AJC reports visitation, which is open to the public, will be this Friday in Athens, Georgia home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hill Chapel Baptist Church, located at 1692 W. Hancock Ave. The service will begin at noon on Saturday at Cornerstone Church, 4680 Lexington Road.

Rev. Markel Hutchins told AJC, “They not only need, but also deserve the public’s support in laying her to rest with the kind of dignity and decency she deserves.”

A GoFundMe page was set up, which reads, “This fund is set up in honor of Alexis and will be used to help our mother, Tammy Crawford. Any donation isn’t to (sic) small. Thank you for all of the of love and support that has been shown to our family and it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

If you would like to help, you can donate, here.

Crawford was first reported missing on Nov. 1. Authorities finally found her body in a DeKalb County park last Friday. According to a Homicide Unit summary, Jordyn Jones — Crawford’s roommate and seemingly best friend — got into a physical altercation with Crawford on Halloween. The report claimed 21-year-old Barron Brantley, Jones’ boyfriend, got involved in the fight and ended up choking Crawford to death with his hands. The warrant for Jones also claims that she “did smother the victim, Alexis Crawford, with a black trash bag until Crawford stopped breathing and was deceased.” Investigators said Brantley admitted these details in an interview on Friday.

The homicide summary goes on to say that Jones and Brantley put Crawford in a plastic bin and took her body to Exchange Park in Decatur. From there, they placed her body in a wooded area.

Jones is set to appear in court on Nov. 25 and Brantley is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Crawford filed a police report saying she was sexually assaulted before going missing. However, it appears that law enforcement didn’t take any action, according to The Washington Post.

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

