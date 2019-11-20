‘Not A Random Act Of Violence’: 10-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Trailer Park

A community is heartbroken after 10-year-old Dylan Twitty was fatally shot in Lancaster County, South Carolina. The fifth grader was killed as he was coming home from playing with a friend.

See Also: Black Leaders Mourn The Tremendous Loss Of Rep. Elijah Cummings

Live 5 reports that according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office police arrived at the mobile home after there were reports of a shooting. “There, they found the boy on the ground between two mobile homes being attended to by bystanders. He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster Medical Center, where he died a short time later,” the outlet said.

An autopsy determined that the child died due to a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

It is not clear why the child was shot. However, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said that detectives don’t believe this was a “random act,” but an isolated incident. Daily Mail reports, “He added that there is nothing to suggest that there is no threat to the general public, but he would not go into further detail.”

Dylan’s 15-year-old brother Fred Twitty said, “I can’t believe they did this. It hurts. If whoever knows who did this, contact the police, man. It’s wrong. Someone knows something, man. They ain’t speaking up. They’re scared. They’re scared to talk.”

His mother, Delia Twitty, said, “I can’t explain it. That’s my baby boy.” She also added, “He was going to play with his friend and he on his way back home when he was shot.”

Pat McFadden, a school counselor at Erwin Elementary – the school Dylan attended, said about him, “He was always looking for people who were sad, and he would walk over to them and try to make them feel better.”

Dylan Twitty was a straight A student with perfect attendance.

See the heartbreaking news clip below:

There is also a GoFundMe page set up for “bracelets for everyone at Erwin Elementary, candles, balloons, and shirts for the family.” Click here for more info.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

Everything To Know About Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, Missing Toddler Abducted In Birmingham