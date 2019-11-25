Joycelyn Savage’s Channel Detailing R. Kelly Abuse Causes Questions From Family

Joycelyn Savage is reportedly detailing her life with R. Kelly through her channel on the crowdfunding membership platform Patreon. However, her presence on the platform is causing a divide with her family on whether the person behind the stories is even the real Joycelyn Savage.

Savage first announced that she had a story to tell on Friday when she made a post on an Instagram page that supposedly belongs to her. “There’s something I need to reveal, something I’ve should’ve talked about a long time ago. This is my story,” she wrote. Then on Saturday, she announced her Patreon account, along with the Lizzo song “Truth Hurts” as a backing track on Instagram. In her caption, she revealed, “‪I have Partnered up with @Patreon where I will post daily chapters of my story. Things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light — by NDA. I am risking my life for many others.”

Savage’s Patreon posts started coming in on Saturday and so far they’ve already detailed a lot, according to CBS News.

According to the written posts, the 24-year-old met R. Kelly when she was 19 and at first, he lavished her with gifts and offered to help her pursue her singing and modeling career. However, things took a dark turn, according to the posts, and Kelly started commanding her to call him “Daddy” and “Master.” She said he would raise his voice if she didn’t address him in this way. In one incident, Savage said she called to ask him if he could get her food and she called him “babe” instead of “the two names I was forced to call him.” She says, “He grabbed me and choked me until I blacked out. I had bruises around my neck, and I was told by him to wear a turtle necks or a scarf to cover them up whenever he would take me out in public.”

Savage went on to say that she also had two abortions and when she was pregnant. She had “mixed emotions” because she “didn’t want any babies with him at all.” Savage described a whole lifestyle where R. Kelly’s assistant “didn’t care” and neither did the other women residing in the house.

Savage’s words mark a shift from her previous public appearances. Back in March, she vehemently defended R. Kelly along with his other live-in girlfriend Azriel Clary on “CBS This Morning”. Her parents described her as being brainwashed and completely cut off from them due to R. Kelly.

Now that Savage is speaking out on Patreon, her parents seem to believe it’s really her giving the testimonies. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, spoke to ABC News saying, “She’s ready to tell the truth. She’s came out with statements that we have been saying for the last two and a half years and it’s pretty accurate. I believe one of the primary reasons that she has the courage to speak up is because she knows he’s actually in jail.”

Despite the parents’ optimism, Joycelyn’s sister isn’t so sure that the person behind the Patreon account is her sister. In an Instagram live story she said, “I’m praying to God that this is not what I think it is on somebody just trying to get a check off of my sister’s situation.”

She continued, “We are just as clueless as everybody else in this situation. Cause I’m reading the stories on it and some of it sounds like it could be her, but then she’s making all these slick remarks and how can I say it, making slick remarks to different types of celebrities and stuff. And it just does not sound like my sister. It sounds like someone is joking to me. It does not sound genuinely like my sister’s situation.”

If this is the real Joycelyn Savage, her motives for getting money wouldn’t be surprising, considering her alleged abuse from R. Kelly. She could be attempting to build her own finances after years of being housed by the singer. It’s also questionable whether R. Kelly can provide further support, considering his serious money issues.

Kelly’s defense lawyer issued a tweet in response to the Patreon account, writing:

“It’s unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert. Obviously if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit. We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully people will see it for the Obvious profiteering it is.”

Patreon confirmed with ABC that someone named Joycelyn Savage does own the account, however, it’s not confirmed whether this is the same person. Meanwhile, the Savages told ABC that they still don’t know the whereabouts of their daughter, however they believe her efforts to detail her story are honest and they hope the Patreon account is the first move to reconciliation. The Patreon channel offerers memberships ranging from $3 to $25 and customers can get more access to things like Q&As and exclusive content depending on their membership.

SEE ALSO:

Idris Elba Joins Cast Of ‘The Harder They Fall’ Western Movie Produced By Jay-Z

Black Women Entrepreneurs Acquire Fashion Fair Cosmetics

Also On News One: