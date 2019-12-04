More Details Revealed About Eddie Johnson’s Drunk Night Behind The Wheel

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has reportedly been fired by Mayor Lori Lightfoot for lying about drinking and drinking. However, now there are more details coming out about the cop who famously came afterJussie Smollett for months.

CBS reports Johnson was in the car with another woman who was not his wife, “Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson had been out drinking with a woman who was not his wife hours before he was found slumped over the steering wheel in October, sources told CBS 2.”

Lightfoot and Johnson, who planned to retire, which the mayor celebrated, have not addressed this latest report. That said Lightfoot did blast Johnson last week in a City Hall news conference, saying, “The findings… make it clear that Eddie Johnson engaged in conduct that is not only unbecoming, but demonstrated a series of ethical lapses and flawed decision making that is inconsistent with having the privilege of leading the Chicago Police Department.”

She continued, “Had I known these facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there,” Lightfoot said. “I certainly would not have participated in a celebratory press conference to announce his retirement. Mr. Johnson failed the hard working members of the Chicago Police Department. He intentionally misled the people of Chicago and he intentionally misled me. None of that is acceptable.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also accused him of “lying to me and lying to the public.”

According to a report from Inspector General Joe Ferguson, on October 17 when Johnson was found slumped over in his police SUV at about 12:30 a.m. after attempting to drive himself home. He tried to blame it on the blood pressure medication by body cam footage revealed the 59-year-old was allegedly lying. He was also never given a sobriety test, which may indicate another coverup by the Chicago Police Department.

The full report on Johnson has not been released and it’s not clear who the other woman was with him — but it is certain it was not his wife.

As for Jussie, he has countersued the City of Chicago for humiliation and emotional distress and has named Johnson in the lawsuit.

