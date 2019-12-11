Trump To Create Loophole In Civil Rights Act To Include Judaism As Nationality

The news that President Donald Trump intended to sign an executive order to, as CNN put it, “interpret Judaism as a nationality and not just a religion,” was seemingly out of nowhere. “It’s an order that would allow Trump to take further steps to combat anti-Israel sentiments and divestment movements on college campuses by requiring colleges and universities to treat those movements as discriminatory in order to keep their funding,” CNN wrote.

Trump was expected to sign the executive order on Wednesday.

To many people on social media, the move from a man who famously called Nazi sympathizers “very fine people” didn’t seem to follow, well, any logic.

#Trump declares a nationality of whiteness with #SHITHOLE countries and declares #Naziss fine people. NOW’s he claims to protect America from #Antisemitism by declaring #Judaism a nationality? How do you define the nationality of #Judaism AND disrespect the values of #Judaism? https://t.co/UWovnZyW5D — Rev. Cornell William Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) December 11, 2019

But buried deeper in the story was the report that the executive order “would trigger a portion of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 that requires educational institutions receiving federal funding to not discriminate based on national origin.”

I'm Jewish by ethnicity (culture) & race (genes). Race is already protected under the Civil Rights Act. This Executive Order would change that. It reclassifies Jews as foreigners/non-Americans. That is not a good thing. It is wrong & unconstitutionalhttps://t.co/JAOy3QT4Lb — Joshua Keller Katz (@joskelkat) December 11, 2019

Bear in mind that the Civil Rights Act was created specifically with Black people in mind. It intentionally addressed racial discrimination in employment, protected Black voters and addressed segregation, police brutality and freedom of speech.

Amazingly, all of those aforementioned scourges affecting Black people, in particular, are still flourishing decades after the act became law in 1964.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son in law, reportedly was the person pushing for Trump to sign this loophole into order so that, according to CNN, “the Trump administration believes will fight what they perceive as anti-Semitism on college campuses.”

This does not end well, ever. Jewish Americans are Americans. #Judaism is not a nationality. This is what Hitler did; what the Soviets did; what David Duke believes. This is how it starts. #NeverAgain https://t.co/WHxTXkTW2x — Gallifrey Stands (@GallifreyStand2) December 11, 2019

The order signed by Trump sparked a larger conversation on social media over whether the controversy over the move was actually rooted in anti-Semitism. The logic being that Jewish advocates said there shouldn’t be any controversy at all for something extends protects to a religious minority.

#Judaism is not Zionism. The conflation itself I find very troubling. The use of Jews as political weapons does not bode well. https://t.co/0y6z7yxAJg — Ryan Deitsch (@Ryan_Deitsch) December 11, 2019

However, there was also a rising chorus of voices on social media expressing skepticism. One tweet wondered “that if Trump would do this, what’s to stop him issuing an Executive Order declaring “Islam is not a religion” (a widespread right-wing trope spewed by groups tied to John Bolton and Michael Flynn)?”

The rhetoric behind this executive order claiming Jews are not Americans and don’t belong is exactly the rhetoric that led to eleven of my neighbors being killed in Pittsburgh a year ago. This was never about #Judaism and has always been about white supremacy. https://t.co/YPZlGN2aaZ — Sami Naomi (@sami_naomi_s) December 11, 2019

Another reason to be leery of this move: Trump’s untrustworthiness is already well known, but Kushner is no angel, either. Ivanka Trump‘s husband has been involved with his fair share of scandals, too, including everything from the Russia investigation to being exposed as a slumlord. There is more than enough reason to be skeptical of this duo.

