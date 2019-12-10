Woman Had To ‘Escape’ Cuba Gooding Jr: 7 More Allegations Detailed

Sexual abuse allegations against Cuba Gooding Jr. keep adding up since he’s been hit with charges, and now seven more women are coming out against the actor.

According to Page Six, the seven additional charges bring Gooding’s number of accuser to 22. The 51-year-old has been charged in three of the accusers’ alleged incidents, although prosecutors hope to include the other claims in court to prove a pattern of sexual abuse.

In one of the new charges, Gooding groped and forcibly kissed a woman while attending the Sundance Film Festival. Back in January 2009, he allegeldy invited the woman to another event, and then the two went to a concert, according to court papers presented by Manhattan prosecutors on Monday. When the woman told Gooding that she was about to depart, he “seemed agitated” and offered to escort her out. Then, in a back, secluded hallway, he “began to kiss [her] without consent” and when she shoved him away, noting Gooding was married, he “placed his hand on her buttocks,” the papers read.

Then, he pushed “his hand forcefully into the crotch area of her tights, placing his fingers on her anus” and ripping her tights, according to prosecutors. The woman was only able to escape Gooding after she bit his cheek, “causing him to recoil.”

The allegation is one of a long list of allegations against Gooding, dating back to 2003 and spanning six states: New York, Georgia, California, Utah, Texas and New Mexico. In Atlanta, he groped a woman in 2011 when she confronted him and he said something to the effect of: “I know you want to be an actress; I can ruin you,” the filing states.

In Malibu, California back in 2016, he allegedly told a woman and her friend, “You guys are peeing on me tonight.” In the same bar, the Cafe Havana, in December 2018 he allegedly told the same woman, “You’re going to sit on my face, pee in my mouth and pee all over me.”

A dozen women previously came out against Gooding about incidents that he hasn’t been charged in, including one who claimed he told her to “Sit on my face, pee in my mouth” at a Los Angeles bar in 2011. “Defendant’s past behavior shows that he routinely approaches women while at bars or nightclubs with whom he has had limited or no prior interaction, and touches them inappropriately,” the prosecutors say in the papers.

Gooding faces six counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse and forcible touching involving three of the accusers. Prosecutors are requesting that a judge allow the additional 19 accusers’ allegations to be considered at trial.

Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, said in a statement on Monday that his client “has and does deny all allegations of criminal conduct.”

“Unfortunately, people come out of the woodwork, making false allegations against Cuba, as often times happens when a celebrity is accused by the District Attorney’s Office in a Public Forum,” Heller continued. “The spurious, uncharged allegations offered by the District Attorney’s Office are so ancient and outdated and lacking in details and impairs the Defendant from defending against them; thus, it demonstrates that the District Attorney’s Office’s motive in introducing these inflammatory, uncharged allegations is not for any probative value, but to merely gain an advantage against the Defendant and prejudice the Jury against the Defendant.”

Gooding is scheduled back in court for Jan. 22.

SEE ALSO:

Isaiah Washington Questions Racism: ‘How Is It Possible That We’re Not Slaves Today?’

Black Children Are Dying From Senseless Of Violence In Birmingham

Also On News One: