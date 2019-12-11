‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Sequel Lays Out Scathing Details From More Victims

The first “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary was already an intense undertaking into the life of R. Kelly and his alleged victims. Now, Lifetime is going in for round two, with the trailer for their upcoming “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.”

The documentary will act as an update to new developments in the R. Kelly saga and it will also include testimonies of people who weren’t featured in the first documentary. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six-hour series will run for two hours a night for three consecutive nights starting on Thursday, Jan. 3, and ending on Saturday, Jan. 5. Interviews will include industry insiders including Mathew Knowles, Jimmy Maynes, and Damon Dash, who dated one of R. Kelly’s alleged victims, the late Aaliyah. Other interviewees include W. Kamau Bell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Yee, Gloria Allred and State’s Attorney for Cook Country Kimberly M. Foxx.

Alleged victims such as Asante McGee and Kitti James will also return to tell their stories, seemingly detailing threats they’ve received since the first documentary aired. The parents of Joycelyn Savage, who’s still reportedly R. Kelly’s girlfriend, will also return to explain their efforts at cutting their daughter’s relationship to R. Kelly.

The disgraced singer currently awaits his 2020 trial for multiple charges of sexual abuse and misconduct in a Chicago correctional center. Charges continue to stack up against Kelly, including one last week when he was charged with bribery for procuring a fake ID for an unnamed female in 1994, a day before his marriage to a then 15-year-old Aaliyah.

The first “Surviving R. Kelly” was a six-part series that premiered Jan. 3 to Jan. 5 this year on Lifetime. It was viewed by nearly 27 million people to date and it was nominated for a Primetime Emmy, won a Critic’s Choice Award and its content sparked a national debate about the music industry’s long-lasting silence over R. Kelly, despite prior charges against him of child pornography. The hashtag #MuteRKelly led to the singer being quickly dropped from his label, past collaborators disassociating or condemning him, and seven weeks later, 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault involving alleged four victims resulted in his arrest.

Lifetime’s series is apart of their Stop Violence Against Women Initiative and it deepens the A+E network’s relationship with RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) as R. Kelly survivors join the organization’s speakers bureau.

You can check out the trailer for Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning below.

