Transphobic Candace Owens’ Comments On Gender Proves Her Hate Has No Limits

Candace Owens is no stranger to making outlandish comments and backing them up fully. In her latest self-righteous episode, Owens tweeted that “only women can give birth,” which resulted in her invite to Jameela Jamil’s “I Weigh” podcast being revoked. However, in true Candace Owens fashion, the self-proclaimed patriot saw no wrongdoing.

“SAD TO ANNOUNCE that @jameelajamil has revoked my invitation to her podcast (because) I tweeted ‘only women can give birth,'” Owens tweeted on Monday. “My refusal to untether myself from biological realities has cost me, yet again. SAD!”

SAD TO ANNOUNCE that @jameelajamil has revoked my invitation to her podcast bc I tweeted “only women can give birth”. Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel “unsafe”. My refusal to untether myself from biological realities has cost me, yet again. SAD! pic.twitter.com/OTHcO0TEy4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 30, 2019

Owens went on to share the message she received from Jamil’s representatives rescinding her invitation to the podcast.

The message said, “We have a trans people working with us. I can’t have Candace on the podcast anymore. You are both free to say whatever you like about this publicly. I’m sure you will have an entertaining spin. But nothing is worth my friends and coworkers feeling unsafe.”

The reversed invitation stems from a Twitter exchange between the two women on Sunday following Owens’ response to a Daily Mirror article, which was titled, “Transgender man gives birth to nonbinary partner’s baby with female sperm donor.”

Woman gives birth to partner’s baby with male sperm donor. There. I fixed it for you. https://t.co/JpzEF7VX5H — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 29, 2019

Owens tweeted on Dec. 29, “Woman gives birth to partner’s baby with male sperm donor. There. I fixed it for you.” Jamil quickly responded, amending Owens’ “new” headline. “OR… Nice to see a young couple in love, have a happy little baby. Their gender is none of my business, worrying about it and mocking them is a pointless waste of time, (it’s just bullying) and they are hurting nobody. I wish them well. There I fixed it for you,” she wrote.

OR… Nice to see a young couple in love, have a happy little baby. Their gender is none of my business, worrying about it and mocking them is a pointless waste of time, (it’s just bullying) and they are hurting nobody. I wish them well. There I fixed it for you. https://t.co/WoZNyLh6ll — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 29, 2019

Quite frankly, one should exercise precaution before giving credence to a statement made by Owens, as she is the same person who tweeted in November 2019 that HPV – human papillomavirus – was not contagious when it is actually the most common sexually transmitted infection.

“I had a TERRIBLE reaction to the HPV shot when I was 16 yrs old & I cannot believe our government is trying to mandate it,” she wrote on Nov. 25, 2019. “Mandating vaccinations against diseases that are NOT contagious and therefore pose NO danger to the public is a dangerous precedent of government overreach.”

Candace’s irresponsible and inaccurate tweet was quickly dismantled.

According to the CDC, not only is “HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI),” but “79 million Americans, most in their late teens and early 20s, are infected with HPV.”

Owens’ actions at this point are anything, but surprising.

SEE ALSO:

Candace Owens And Other White Identity Extremists Urged To Enlist In The Military To Fight Trump’s World War

Ben Carson Wants To Make America’s Housing Segregated Again, HUD Proposal Shows